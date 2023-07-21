Messi’s MLS Debut Conjurs Familiar Sights, a Goal and Busi

The Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi made his much-anticipated debut for Inter Miami CF on Friday, shortly after halftime, scoring a last-minute free-kick goal that brought his new team victory over Liga MX’s Cruz Azul.

But another international star made his debut for Miami, and while Sergio Busquets, aka Busi, didn’t make the same impact on the scoresheet—he hardly played—that’s no surprise. Busquets is used to being overshadowed by his long-time friend and teammate but that doesn’t mean his presence isn’t consequential.

Busquets, a defensive midfielder who played for FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, has been an integral part of Messi’s career since their early days at La Masia, Barcelona’s youth academy. The midfielder made it to Barcelona’s A team a year after Messi, in 2006, and they played together for 13 seasons until Messi moved on.

Nicknamed pulpo (the octopus), Busquets is known for his ability to do many things simultaneously. He is both a skilled playmaker and one of the greatest holding midfielders of all time. Perhaps that’s why he’s one of the few players to have won the treble twice (La Liga, la Copa del Rey y la UEFA Champions League), the first time in 2008-09, then again in 2014-15 with the Blaugrana. He was also crucial in Spain’s World Cup victory in 2010 in South Africa and Euro 2012 in Italy.

The Catalan player comes from a family of soccer players. His father, Carles, was a backup goalkeeper for Barcelona. His younger brother, Aitor, played briefly as a midfielder for CF Gava, a team in the fourth tier of the Spanish soccer system.

Off the pitch, Busquets and Messi have built a tight friendship that includes a strong bond between their wives.

Busquets announced his retirement from the Spanish national team last December after representing his country on 143 occasions. And in May, he said goodbye to his club of 15 years, where he played in over 700 games.

Busi, like Messi, had multiple offers on the table for his next destination, including a lucrative one from Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, the team that offered his friend a $200 million contract. But he decided to follow his Argentine friend to Inter Miami, where they will play again under the guidance of their former coach, Tata Martino.

Only time will tell whether these two friends will bring the same level of play to Inter Miami. And Busquets is entering a league where he may find his status elevated compared to the other players on the pitch. Whatever happens, their decision to turn down Saudi Arabia in favor of an American team is a boost to the U.S. sports world and a reason to keep an eye on Miami this season.