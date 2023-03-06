Djokovic Pulls Out of Indian Wells Amid COVID Waiver Standoff

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., suggesting that his application for a COVID-19 vaccine waiver, which is needed to enter the U.S. if you are not vaccinated against COVID-19, was not approved.

“World No.1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 BNP Paribas Open,” tournament organizers said in a statement Sunday night. “With his withdrawal, Nikoloz Basilashvili moves into the field.” Djokovic said last week while competing in Dubai that he would pull out of the event before the draw if he is not allowed in the U.S.

The draw for the combined ATP-WTA event, often referred to as the “fifth major,” is set to take place Monday with play starting Wednesday. Djokovic and Roger Federer have both won Indian Wells a record five times.

The U.S. requires that all foreign air travelers must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 with rare exemptions granted. The U.S. is the only country with events on the ATP Tour calendar with vaccine requirements for foreign players.

Djokovic’s case was taken up by Florida’s two senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, who sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging a waiver for the Serbian tennis star. Their focus was on the Miami Open, another Masters 1000 tournament which starts play March 19. The politicians cited the president saying last fall that the “pandemic is over,” as well as the economic impact on Florida with preventing one of the sport’s biggest draws from playing.

The USTA has closely monitored the situation but stopped short of officially lobbying on behalf of Djokovic, according to someone familiar with the proceedings. “Novak Djokovic is one the greatest champions our sport has ever seen,” the US Open said via Twitter. “The USTA and US Open are hopeful that Novak is successful in his petition to enter the country, and that the fans will be able to see him back in action at Indian Wells and Miami.”

Others in the tennis community supported Djokovic’s efforts to return to the U.S. Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas called it a “disgrace” if Djokovic was not allowed to compete in the U.S. this year, while tennis commentator and icon John McEnroe has labeled Djokovic’s ban “a joke” and “BS.” McEnroe highlighted the inconsistency of Djokovic being allowed to play the 2021 U.S. Open—his only U.S. appearance since the start of 2021—but then being barred in 2022.

Djokovic was deported from Australia in January 2022 ahead of the Australian Open when his medical exemption visa was canceled. He was allowed to return this year and captured his 10th title Down Under, which tied him with Rafael Nadal for the most men’s grand slam titles all time at 22. With Nadal injured and Federer retired, this will be only the second Indian Wells event since 2000 without any of the Big Three—2021 was the only other instance.

While training last month, Djokovic struck a hopeful tone of gaining an exemption to this month’s two Masters 1000 events in the U.S. “Everything is currently in the process,” Djokovic said. “I have a big desire to be there. I am really thankful to the Indian Wells and Miami tournament [officials] and community for their support publicly, and they would like me to be able to play in their tournaments.”

Djokovic ranked fifth last year among the world’s highest-paid tennis players with $28.2 million, including prize money and endorsements. His $167 million in career prize money is $32 million ahead of second-ranked Nadal.

Djokovic added another entry on his tennis resume last month when he passed Steffi Graf’s record of 377 weeks at the top of the world rankings.