Shiffrin Sets Skiing’s All-Time Record for Most World Cup Wins

American Mikaela Shiffrin now sits alone atop the mountain of the greatest skiers of all time after her record-breaking 87th World Cup victory on Saturday. A day earlier, she had tied the longtime record for men and women held by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark, who competed in the 1970s and 1980s.

Shiffrin has made 246 career World Cup starts. She set the record in a slalom event in Are, Sweden, where she captured her first World Cup victory in 2012. Saturday also marked 12 years to the day since her World Cup debut as a 15-year-old. Slalom is her strongest event and the discipline for 53 of her wins.

She had already locked up her fifth world championship and now has 13 World Cup wins this winter. Italy’s Sofia Goggia, with five, is the only other skier with more than two victories. Shiffrin holds the single-season record with 17 wins during the 2018-19 season. She will finish her year at next week’s World Cup Finals.

“To the whole team and all the people who have helped me this whole season and whole career, all these people reaching out now after all these years, it’s pretty incredible,” Shiffrin said after the race. “I just want to say thank you for that.”

Shiffrin was born in Vail, Colo., but her family moved to New Hampshire when she was eight, and she developed as a racer in the northeast. In January, she topped Lindsey Vonn’s record for women skiers of 82 race wins.

“She’s much better than I was. You cannot compare,” Stenmark said in an interview with the Associated Press. “She has everything. She has good physical strength, she has a good technique, strong head. I think it’s the combination of everything makes her so good. And I’m also impressed that she can ski good both in slalom and in super-G and downhill also. I could never have been so good in all disciplines.”

Unlike Serena Williams, another athlete with a claim as the greatest ever in their sport, man or woman, Shiffrin does not appear close to the finish line of her career. She will turn 28 on Monday. Vonn retired in 2019 at age 34. Stenmark competed until just before his 33rd birthday. One hundred wins are on the table, with both Vonn and Stenmark saying they expect her to hit the century mark.

“At Adidas, we believe that through sport we have the power to change lives and Mikaela Shiffrin is the personification of that,” Carla Murphy, Adidas Terrex global general manager, said in a congratulatory statement after the win. “Mikaela is more than a sporting inspiration for athletes and fans around the world, she is an inspiration for so many more, every day challenging the norms and expectations of what’s possible.”

Shiffrin has more than a dozen endorsement partners, including Adidas, Atomic, Barilla, Land Rover, Oakley and Visa. She earns an estimated $4 million a year off the snow from endorsements and appearances. She just missed the cutoff for Sportico’s 2022 highest-paid female athletes list—she ranked ninth in the 2021 version).

In addition to her endorsements, Shiffrin has won $983,000 in prize money so far this season, nearly triple second-ranked Goggia at $341,000. Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt is tops among the men at $861,000.