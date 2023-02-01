Tom Brady Announces His Retirement, ‘For Good’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday in a short video on social media, exactly one year to the day after he stepped away from the game for the first time.

“I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring, for good,” Brady said in the video.

The GOAT, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft, is calling it quits at 45 years old after completing 23 seasons in the NFL. Brady won seven of the 10 Super Bowls he played in—six with the New England Patriots and one with the Buccaneers—while winning MVP in five of those championships. He also racked up three NFL MVP awards and 15 Pro Bowl nominations, and he holds several NFL records, including most passing yards (89,214), touchdowns (649) and completions (7,753). Brady also has the most career playoff passing yards of any NFL quarterback by a longshot at 13,400; the next-closest is Peyton Manning, with 7,339.

With his NFL career in the rearview mirror, Brady will turn to a deal to serve the lead analyst at Fox Sports. He signed a multiyear deal last year to call games after his retirement alongside Kevin Burkhardt, replacing Troy Aikman, who left with Joe Buck to call Monday Night Football on ESPN. Greg Olsen called games alongside Burkhardt this year, receiving widespread praise in his first season in Fox’s booth.

Brady ranked No. 16 in Sportico’s ranking of highest-paid athletes in 2022, earning $18.4 million on the field and $40 million off it. He's the highest-paid NFL player of all time, with $333 million, per Spotrac.