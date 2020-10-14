Former U.S. Soccer Coach Jill Ellis Joins Topps Board of Directors

Jill Ellis, who coached the U.S. women’s national team to two World Cup titles, has joined the Topps Company’s board of directors.

Ellis will help the sports card and memorabilia company expand its reach into global soccer, the company said in a statement. She’ll be the second woman on the board, joining Maria Seferian, general counsel of Hillspire LLC.

It is Ellis’s first board appointment.

“Jill is a globally-respected, proven leader whose significant experience, knowledge and connections will help us expand our international football portfolio,” Topps Chairman Andy Redman said. “We are proud to welcome this world champion to our team.”

Headquartered in New York City, Topps is jointly owned by Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners, which acquired the brand back in October 2007. The company has worked hard in recent years to adapt its business for the digital age, with products that include blockchain trading cards, apps and daily cards that use on-demand printing.

“As the winningest coach in United States soccer history, Jill has demonstrated a unique ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds, inspire excellence and execute on lofty goals with no margin for error,” said former Disney chairman Michael D. Eisner, who founded Tornante and also sits on the Topps board. “Her skill set, experience and accomplishments in the global business of sport will be of immeasurable value for Topps.”

A long-time college coach at UCLA, Ellis coached the U.S. women’s national team from 2014 to 2019, winning consecutive World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. Since then, she’s worked as an ambassador with the U.S. Soccer Federation. She’s also among the candidates for the coaching vacancy at MLS club DC United, according to multiple news reports. MLS has never employed a female head coach.