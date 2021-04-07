Derek Jeter Joins Board Of Rockefeller Capital Management

Derek Jeter has joined the board of directors of Rockefeller Capital Management, a wealth manager for high-net-worth individuals. The Miami Marlins CEO had been a special advisor to Rockefeller CEO Greg Fleming, who worked with Jeter’s group on purchasing the baseball franchise in 2017.

“I have found that a business and its culture thrive when people with diverse ideas and opinions work in a collaborative environment, where they can freely share what they think,” Jeter said in a statement. “That is the environment I have experienced in my association with Rockefeller.”

The former Yankees shortstop is the 10th member of the New York-based wealth manager’s board, which includes David Rockefeller Jr., a scion of the famed family and noted environmentalist, former Avon CEO Andrea Jung and Vanguard chairman emeritus John J. Brennan.

The Rockefeller firm, which now manages more than $75 billion, started as the family office of oil magnate and world’s richest person John D. Rockefeller in 1882. Its primary business remains as a family office for wealthy individuals, operating through 22 offices in the U.S. The bulk of the business was purchased by Viking Global Investors, led by Fleming, in 2018, according to a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.