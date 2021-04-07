Skip to main content
Derek Jeter Joins Board Of Rockefeller Capital Management

Brendan Coffey
Derek Jeter and Greg Fleming addressing Rockefeller employees in 2019. Courtesy Rockefeller Capital Management

Derek Jeter has joined the board of directors of Rockefeller Capital Management, a wealth manager for high-net-worth individuals. The Miami Marlins CEO had been a special advisor to Rockefeller CEO Greg Fleming, who worked with Jeter’s group on purchasing the baseball franchise in 2017.

“I have found that a business and its culture thrive when people with diverse ideas and opinions work in a collaborative environment, where they can freely share what they think,” Jeter said in a statement. “That is the environment I have experienced in my association with Rockefeller.”

The former Yankees shortstop is the 10th member of the New York-based wealth manager’s board, which includes David Rockefeller Jr., a scion of the famed family and noted environmentalist, former Avon CEO Andrea Jung and Vanguard chairman emeritus John J. Brennan.

The Rockefeller firm, which now manages more than $75 billion, started as the family office of oil magnate and world’s richest person John D. Rockefeller in 1882. Its primary business remains as a family office for wealthy individuals, operating through 22 offices in the U.S. The bulk of the business was purchased by Viking Global Investors, led by Fleming, in 2018, according to a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

