Endeavor Adds Three Execs to On Location Live Events Company

On Location, Endeavor’s live events and experiences company that was recently selected as the official global hospitality provider to the 2024, 2026 and 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, said Thursday that it has hired former Condé Nast CFO David Geithner as EVP Strategy & Business Development, onetime NFL and Universal Music exec Jaime Weston as chief marketing officer, and Heather Puglisi as SVP Stakeholder Services, according to Deadline.

Geithner and Puglisi will be based in New York. Weston will be based in Los Angeles.

Geithner was most recently CFO of healthcare technology company ReactiveCore, having come from Condé Nast. He spent more than 20 years with Time Inc. including as EVP President of Time Inc’s Entertainment Group.

Puglisi had a long stint at Coca-Cola as Senior Director of Global Hospitality, leading operations across the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro and the Rugby World Cup.

Weston most recently was at Universal Music Group where she was EVP Consumer Marketing. Before that she spent 15 years with the NFL rising to SVP Marketing, leading the strategic direction and management of the NFL brand.

On Location supports Endeavor’s owned properties and live event portfolio as well as its client roster of major organizations and events such as the International Olympic Committee and Olympics, the NFL and Super Bowl, the NCAA Final Four, New York Fashion Week and Coachella.

The IOC announced its hospitality deal with On Location covering the next three Olympics in Paris, Milano Cortina and Los Angeles in June.