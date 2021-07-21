Genius Sports Adds Former NFL Exec Kim Williams-Bradley to Board

Williams-Bradley has experience across sports, entertainment and media, first at the NFL and NFL Network, and then later on with the WTA Tour and Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Data firm Genius Sports has appointed former NFL executive Kim Williams-Bradley to its board of directors.

That background has become increasingly relevant for Genius Sports, which takes official data from partners (like the NFL) and sells it to sportsbooks and media entities. The spread of legal sports betting in the U.S. and the shifting media landscape have presented new opportunities for the company.



“I am thrilled to be joining Genius’ board at such a pivotal moment for the industry, as the sports, betting and media sectors increasingly converge,” she said in a statement. “Genius Sports continues to shape the direction of the industry and the use of official data; revolutionizing how sports leagues capture new revenue streams, while delivering greater value and security for sportsbooks and their customers.”

Williams-Bradley was CFO of the NFL from 2003-2006, before becoming COO of NFL Network, according to her LinkedIn page. More recently, she served as an advisory board member for the WTA Tour (2008-2015) and as executive vice president and CFO for Warner Bros. Entertainment (2015-2020).

In addition to joining the board, she is also joining the company’s audit and compensation committees, starting this week.

Williams-Bradley is the ninth member, and second woman, on the Genius board. She joins chair David Levy, Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke, Harry You (who led the SPAC that acquired the firm), Roxana Mirica, Albert Costa Centena, Niccolo de Masi, Gabriele Cipparrone and Daniel Burns.

Genius Sports went public in April in a $1.5 billion SPAC deal.