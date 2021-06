Legends Global Partnerships has announced Chris Foy will join its team in a newly created executive vice president role. Foy will be tasked with Legends’ global partnership sales, collegiate partnerships, and venue and facility naming rights.

Foy previously was the president and founder of Impression Sports & Entertainment, a national sports sponsorship agency he launched in 2011. There he worked to market clients like the Fiesta Bowl Association, USA Swimming, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Before launching Impression, Foy was the managing partner of General Sports Alliances, where he worked with the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals.

Foy spoke admiringly of his new company’s trajectory. “You can see very clearly that these guys are building a great culture, and that’s something that I wanted to be a part of,” he said in an interview. “When you look the incredible people that they have under the company and the cohesive drive that they have, it was something that really aligned well with me. As I look to take the next step in my career there couldn’t have been a better place to look at than Legends.”

President of Legends Global Partnerships Chris Hibbs said Foy’s experience, particularly with college sports, will serve him well. “Chris is going to bring his expertise with doing deals with brands but also new business,” Hibbs said in an interview. “I think he’s going to bring some ideas, and he’ll do that across our entire portfolio.”

While collegiate partnerships are a small part of Legends’ business, Hibbs said, he believes there will be chances to expand upon them. “We’re getting into the collegiate partnership space at an interesting time where some of the dynamics are changing,” he said. “Chris has a bunch of experience there.”

Foy emphasized what he thinks will makes Legends Global Partnerships special. “What I think is overlooked is the amount of attention we give to our clients,” he said. “I think continuing to build rapport with our clients is going to be critical and continuing to deliver results to them is going to be a priority across the entire staff and division.”