Mets Hire Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Deline Away From Maple Leafs and Raptors

The New York Mets have hired Jeff Deline, an executive with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, as their new chief revenue officer, according to multiple people familiar with the hire.

The decision was announced to Mets staffers earlier this week, according to two of the people. Deline currently holds the same position at MLSE, which owns the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors.

Representatives for the Mets and MLSE didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A message sent to Deline via LinkedIn wasn’t returned.

Deline is joining the Mets at a time of transition and excitement for both the club and its fans. Billionaire Steve Cohen purchased the team late last year and has promised to spend commensurate with the Mets’ status as a big-market club. That became clear almost immediately, when the Mets traded for All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starter Carlos Carrasco in one of the biggest moves of the offseason.

Cohen also reshuffled things in the front office. Deline is replacing long-time CRO Lou DePaoli, who left the Mets at the end of December.

At MLSE, Deline oversaw one of the largest sports and entertainment partnership portfolios in North America. In addition to the NBA and NHL clubs, MLSE owns their arena, the MLS franchise Toronto FC, BMO Park, and handful other smaller teams/venues.

Deline was part of the group that secured the 20-year naming rights for Scotiabank Arena, and sold the Raptors jersey patch partnership with Sun Life. He also helped negotiate Toronto FC’s jersey/naming rights deal with BMO.