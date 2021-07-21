PointsBet Hires Canada CEO as Sportsbooks Look North

While sportsbooks vie for market share in the U.S., they are also starting to invest heavily in Canada, which has a population of about 38 million, roughly the same as California.

PointsBet has tapped Scott Vanderwel, a long-time executive at Rogers Communications, to run its nascent Canadian business.

As CEO of PointsBet Canada, Vanderwel will lead the Australian bookmaker’s rollout into another new market. PointsBet is looking to do in Canada what it has done in the U.S.—pair the company’s global tech with local expertise on the ground.

While sportsbooks vie for market share in the U.S., they are also starting to invest heavily in Canada, which has a population of about 38 million, roughly the same as California. The country’s parliament recently opened the door for provinces to legalize single-event wagering, and many experts think sports betting in Canada could quickly become a $1.25-$2 billion industry.

“The sports-betting industry has demonstrated how it can entertain consumers, engage sports fans and deliver quality products, and PointsBet has been at the forefront of doing it the right way,” Vanderwel said in a statement. “We’re going to build a modern, responsible, distinctly Canadian operation and I can’t wait to get started.”

Vanderwel previously served as senior vice president at Rogers, a giant in Canadian media, where he oversaw corporate strategy and digital operations. Prior to that, he led the Canadian practice for Monitor Group, a consultancy later acquired by Deloitte.

He is the third executive hired to PointsBet’s Canada operation. The group previously hired Monkey Knife Fight’s Nic Sulsky as COO and Chantal Cipriano as vice president of legal and compliance.

Vanderwel’s first day is Aug. 17. He will report directly to PointsBet’s global CEO Sam Swanell.