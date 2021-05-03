Queensboro FC Names NBA and Lollapalooza Vet Schneider Team President

Queensboro FC, the United Soccer League expansion franchise set to debut in New York next year, has named Adam Schneider as the club’s team president.

Previously, Schneider had worked for the Detroit Pistons and other positions in sports business, including the Lollapalooza music festival, which generated more than $1 billion in revenue. Schneider, a Queens native, will be responsible for all the club’s business divisions, including strategy, sales, marketing and operations.

He will oversee the planning and development of the team’s future stadium, a major undertaking in partnership with CUNY and York College. Until those plans for the first pro soccer-specific stadium in New York City materialize, the team will play games at York College in Queens.

“I look forward to helping Queensboro FC become a benchmark sports and entertainment organization in Queens and New York City, both on and off the field,” said Schneider in a release. “The shared live sports experience is priceless and irreplaceable, and we are dedicated to bringing people together to celebrate culture and community through Queensboro FC.”

Queensboro FC is owned by Jonathan Krane and David Villa, the Spanish striker who played in La Liga, for clubs Valencia and Barcelona, for 11 years. As his career came to a close Villa departed from Spain to play in Australia’s A-League, the MLS and Japan’s J1 League. His longest tenure during that time was for New York City FC, where he played five years.

Krane is the CEO of KraneShares, an asset management firm that delivers China-focused exchange traded funds to global investors.

“We are delighted to have Adam join the Queensboro FC family, and we welcome him back to the world’s borough,” Krane said in a release. “Adam’s track record of success, business acumen, and commitment to building diverse teams and partnerships will greatly benefit the development of an innovative sporting organization, and breakthrough fan experiences.”