Raptors’ Masai Ujiri Signs With WME Sports on Heels of Raptors Promotion

Masai Ujiri, the architect of the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 championship team, has signed with WME Sports talent agency. The news comes just a day after Ujiri was promoted to vice chairman and president of the organization on a multi-year contract. Financial details of his new deal were not disclosed.

Ujiri has been with Toronto since 2013, moving north after a stint in Denver, where he served as the first African general manager in the NBA and led the Nuggets to a team-record 57 wins in 2013, earning Executive of the Year honors. With the Raptors, he oversaw—and will continue to oversee in his expanded role—both player and business operations. Under his leadership, the Raptors have made several postseason appearances and won their first-ever NBA championship.

WME Sports said it will focus on expanding Ujiri’s business endeavors to encompass content, books, speaking engagements, brand partnerships and social impact roles beyond his basketball responsibilities. The agency served as an advisor to Ujiri during his recent contract negotiations with the Raptors.

Having grown up in Nigeria, Ujiri also serves as president of his non-profit, Giants of Africa, which focuses on promoting and developing the sport of basketball throughout the continent, while using the sport as a vehicle for education and advancement. Giants of Africa has built basketball courts and conducted camps and programs in several African countries, including Morocco, Mali, Senegal, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya and Botswana, since its inception. Ujiri also launched a second non-profit in 2020, a humanitarian effort called The Humanity Movement.

The Raptors’ leader also serves as an advisor to the Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security; as a board member for investment holding company Helios Fairfax and for NBA Africa; and as the director of the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders program.

WME will also represent his non-profit interests as well, according to someone familiar with the relationship, supporting Ujiri’s various efforts throughout Africa and Canada.