Sportradar Names Bloomberg’s Deirdre Bigley to Board of Directors

Sportradar has appointed Deirdre Bigley, chief marketing officer of Bloomberg, to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Sportradar’s first female board member, Bigley will bring expertise from one multi-billion-dollar data company to another. Bloomberg has become the go-to service for financial data and analytics; Sportradar is aiming to do the same in sports and media.

“Deirdre brings strong knowledge of building brands and working with businesses focused on complex data,” Sportradar chairman Jeff Yabuki said in a statement. “She has been instrumental in driving the Bloomberg brand globally, establishing a digital first marketing department, and recognizing the intrinsic value that technology and innovation brings to customers through its products and services.”

Bigley’s appointment comes with Sportradar on the verge of possibly going public via SPAC acquisition. The company has a signed letter of intent from a blank check company led by Los Angeles Dodgers minority owner Todd Boehly that values the Sportradar at $10 billion. Those talks are still ongoing, according to people familiar with the deal.

Bigley joined Bloomberg in 2009 and was named CMO in 2014. In that role she designed and launched the company’s first global marketing department and oversaw marketing strategies for all of the company’s business units, which includes the core data and software product, a wire service, a television network and multiple magazines.

Prior to joining Bloomberg, Bigley spent more than a decade in various positions at IBM. She currently serves on the boards of Shutterstock, Wix.com, Slice, Recorded Future and Makers.

Yabuki was appointed board chairman in January. The rest of the board is comprised of CEO Carsten Koerl, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board managing director Hafiz Lalani and TCV general partner John Doran, plus Chuck Robel, Marc Walder, Herve Couturier and George Fleet.