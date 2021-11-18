Twitter Head of Content Partnerships Jen Prince Exits to Join L.A. Rams

In the newly created role with the Rams, Prince will oversee all partnerships—including sales, activation and strategy—as well as the commercialization of the team's media business.

Jen Prince, ’s global head of content partnerships, is departing the social network after more than eight years to join the Los Angeles Rams football team as its first chief commercial officer, Variety reports.

Prince will leave Twitter at the end of November, joining the Rams on Dec. 1.

In the newly created role with the Rams, Prince will oversee all partnerships—including sales, activation and strategy—as well as the commercialization of the team’s media business, including owned-and-operated channels, social media accounts and media partnerships. She will report directly to Rams COO Kevin Demoff.

“Across sports, there’s no opportunity like this one with the Rams,” Prince told Variety. “For me it seemed like this was a critical time for me and my family to move into something very Los Angeles—I’m obsessed with the concept of sports as entertainment.” One of her goals is to boost engagement with fans during the NFL season and also “making the platform of the Rams always-on in the off-season.”

Prince, who has worked with the Rams in her capacity at Twitter, added: “I’ve had an incredible run at Twitter. I joined them to have impact and I’ve felt that impact… That was a huge building opportunity.”

Prince’s exit from Twitter comes a year after she assumed the role leading the company’s efforts worldwide to engage with media and content publishers across TV, film, music, sports, news, lifestyle, influencers and creators. A Twitter rep said chief customer officer Sarah Personette (to whom Prince reported) will assume the role of head of global content partnerships on an interim basis and will lead the search for a replacement.

“Thank you @JenP for taking the Global Content Partnerships team to new heights over the past year & for being an incredible leader at Twitter for over 8 years!” Personette tweeted Thursday. “Congrats on this amazing new role with your hometown Rams!”

Prince joined Twitter in August 2013 and served in various roles including head of media and entertainment ad revenue partnerships. Previously, she was head of ad sales for film and TV at Google and YouTube.

With the Rams, Prince will work with recently hired chief marketing officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick, who previously was CMO of Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment, as well as Dan August, who oversees the team’s consumer revenue streams including gameday and ticketing.

The Rams moved back to LA in 2016 after NFL owners approved Stan Kroenke’s development that would become SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. SoFi Stadium, which opened in 2020 with no fans, will host Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

While SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park have their own partnerships team, Prince will work closely with them as many of the Rams’ partnerships overlap with the stadium and Hollywood Park. Prince said that when she first walked into SoFi Stadium: “it was jaw-dropping. It was elating.”

Separately Thursday, Twitter announced that Jean-Philippe (JP) Maheu is being promoted to VP, global client solutions, after heading the U.S. client solutions team. The eight-year veteran of Twitter will take over the role effective Jan. 1, 2022, which was left vacant when Personette took on the chief customer officer role earlier this year.