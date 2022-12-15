Massachusetts Gov. Baker Named NCAA President

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been named the next president of the NCAA. Baker, who succeeds the retiring Mark Emmert, will take over in March 2023 after his second term as governor ends in January. Emmert will continue to serve in an advisory role through June as Baker transitions into the new role. This story will be updated throughout the day.
Breaking News
Massachusetts Gov. Baker Named NCAA PresidentIcon Link
More From Our Brands
Variety
A Love Letter to Charli XCX’s Visionary ‘Pop 2’ Mixtape on Its Fifth Anniversary
Rolling Stone
Siouxsie Sioux to Perform Live for First Time in 10 Years at Latitude Festival
ArtNews
Adriano Pedrosa to Curate 2024 Venice Biennale, Making Him the First Latin American to Helm the Show
BGR
Cancel Netflix and use these 10 best free streaming apps for movies and shows
Deadline