Massachusetts Gov. Baker Named NCAA President

Matt Bok
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker
Baker will take over as head of the NCAA in March after his second term as governor ends in January. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been named the next president of the NCAA. Baker, who succeeds the retiring Mark Emmert, will take over in March 2023 after his second term as governor ends in January. Emmert will continue to serve in an advisory role through June as Baker transitions into the new role. This story will be updated throughout the day.

