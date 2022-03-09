NWSL Taps Lacrosse’s Jessica Berman as Next Commissioner

After a lengthy search, the National Women’s Soccer League has named National Lacrosse League deputy commissioner Jessica Berman as its next commissioner, according to people familiar with the process. The NWSL formally announced the news Wednesday morning, and Berman will begin her four-year term as commissioner on April 20.

Berman has spent the last three years as second-in-command at the NLL, which she joined in 2019 after an accomplished career with the NHL. She is currently serving as the indoor lacrosse league’s interim leader as the NLL looks for a permanent replacement for its longtime commissioner Nick Sakiewicz, who stepped down last month to join the Arizona Coyotes staff.

Berman’s hire fills a void left by the departure of former NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird, who resigned last October just 19 months into her tenure—and just weeks before the conclusion of the regular season—amid a widespread abuse scandal. Baird’s handling of the allegations of verbal and sexual abuse by a number of NWSL coaches came under scrutiny and led to her departure, as well as the resignation of other executives at the league and team levels.

Sports executive Marla Messing was brought in as interim CEO and guided the league through a perilous couple of months where its future was in doubt. Messing will remain in her role until May 31 to help Berman with the transition.

“I’m honored to be the next commissioner of the NWSL and grateful to the owners for their confidence in me,” Berman said in a statement. “Working on behalf of, and in partnership with, our players is my number one priority. Having been involved in professional sports for many years, I know how critically important a genuine partnership with players is for us all to be successful and continue to grow. The successful conclusion of the league’s first-ever CBA with our players is the perfect foundation from which to build that partnership, and I am grateful for Marla Messing’s leadership in getting that done.”

Messing helped the league successfully negotiate its first CBA with the NWSL Players Association, which is projected to require a nearly $100 million investment from team owners, and managed to secure a trio of significant sponsorship deals ahead of the 2022 campaign. The league added multiyear agreements with global air carrier Delta Air Lines and cryptocurrency brokerage Voyager Digital to its portfolio alongside a long-term partnership extension with Nike. The league described both the Voyager and Nike deals as among the largest in its history.

A bitter ownership dispute over the Washington Spirit, one of the clubs caught up in the abuse scandal, was also resolved during Messing’s tenure with a record $35 million sale for the 2021 NWSL champions. The team also signed a league-record contract with 19-year-old star Trinity Rodman.

A committee comprised of current NWSL board members led the commissioner search, with assistance from executive search firm James & Co. Player representatives also participated in the process, including Crystal Dunn, Kaylie Collins, Jane Campbell, Bri Visalli, Nicole Barnhart, Emily Menges and Tori Huster, as did NWSL PA executive director Meghann Burke.

The 12-team NWSL, which includes expansion clubs Angel City and the San Diego Wave, will kick off its 10th season with this year’s Challenge Cup beginning March 18.

(This article has been updated throughout with a quote from Berman and additional details on the transition plan and selection process.)