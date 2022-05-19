Stephanie McMahon Announces ‘Leave of Absence’ From WWE

Stephanie McMahon has announced she will be taking a leave of absence from WWE, as reported in Variety.

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE,” McMahon wrote on Twitter. “WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”

McMahon currently serves as chief brand officer of WWE. The daughter of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, she has been with the company in various capacity for decades. That includes stints on camera as both a wrestler and authority figure.

McMahon did not elaborate further on the reason for leave from the sports entertainment giant. Variety previously reported that McMahon’s husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, had suffered a “cardiac event” and underwent surgery in September 2021. Levesque has since recovered but revealed in an interview with Stephen A. Smith that he feared he would die before going under the knife. He and McMahon have three children together—daughters Vaughn Evelyn Levesque, Murphy Claire Levesque, and Aurora Rose Levesque.

Variety most recently spoke with McMahon in 2021 ahead of the company’s return to a regular live event touring schedule after such events were shut down by the pandemic.

“I think I can speak for everybody that touches the WWE Universe—whether it is our fans, our Superstars, our employees, or our partners—we absolutely cannot wait to get back together and come back home where we belong,” she said at the time.