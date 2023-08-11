Dave Portnoy Cashing Out Penn Stock After Clearing Up to $250M

The Barstool dalliance with Penn Entertainment continues to make money for Dave Portnoy.

According to a regulatory filing, the founder of Barstool Sports is selling 1.25 million shares of Penn he acquired six months ago as part of the casino company’s purchase of the media brand. With Penn shares trading around $24 Friday, that’s another $30 million payday for Portnoy.

The Barstool acquisition and disposition by Penn continues to be a great deal for Portnoy, who started Barstool two decades ago as a newsletter distributed at T stops around Boston. The executive reportedly sold about 51% of Barstool in 2016 to the Chernin Group for roughly $5 to $8 million, based on reports at the time. If Portnoy still owned 49% when Penn bought Barstool in a series of transactions starting in 2020, he may have collected another $230 million—about half of the cash Penn paid out on top of stock for Barstool. The total potential payout for the Swampscott, Mass., native in stock and cash: perhaps $270 million.

Penn Entertainment, meanwhile, owned 100% of Barstool for all of six months before jettisoning Portnoy and the Barstool brand in a deal that would make Wall Street’s fictional Duke Brothers proud: $1 cash (plus a non-compete and possible future payouts). Meanwhile Penn, a publicly traded company, is taking a loss as high as $850 million on Barstool in order to flip its sportsbooks to the ESPN Bet brand.

“New York is the biggest opportunity here,” wrote Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski Thursday on the ESPN Bet deal, “where it is speculated Barstool founder Dave Portnoy was one of the reasons PENN was not granted a gaming license in the state.”

That “Portnoy risk” also roiled Penn shares on at least two occasions, on reports of behavior by Portnoy and other Barstool staffers.

An email to Barstool seeking comment didn’t get an immediate response.

Technically, the filing doesn’t mean Portnoy will sell all the shares listed in any particular timeframe, though typically such transactions occur in short order after the filing. The executive will still have 226,800 Penn shares left stemming from a special set of shares created for Barstool’s owners at the merger, according to the SEC filing.