Fanatics-Owned Mitchell & Ness Names Former Nike Exec as New CEO

Mitchell & Ness, the throwback apparel brand purchased last year by Fanatics and a large group of celebrities, has named former Nike executive Eli Kumekpor as its next CEO.

Kumekpor will be tasked with growing the company’s core business, while also finding new ways to maximize value from the group’s new owners and their deep ties to sports, fashion, music and culture. He is replacing Kevin Wulff, who is retiring this week after holding the position since 2016.

The move comes as Mitchell & Ness, with help from Fanatics, pushes to expand its portfolio of rights. Shortly after the acquisition, Mitchell & Ness added a league-wide licensing deal with the NHL and an expanded set of products with MLB. It has also added more than 60 new university partners to expand its collection of throwback gear and lifestyle clothing.

Kumekpor was most recently global vice president and general manager of men’s product at Jordan Brand. The Nike unit reported $6.59 billion in sales last year, according to its annual disclosure, up from $3.14 billion five years ago. He was also co-chair of the Nike Black Employee Network.

Jordan Brand’s recent growth, especially in lifestyle fashion, is of particular interest to Fanatics, which is looking to further bridge the gap between its multibillion-dollar business and prominent celebrities/influencers. (In February, Fanatics hired former Klutch agent Omar Wilkes to be its first head of athlete relations). Celebrities who invested in the Mitchell & Ness alongside Fanatics include Jay-Z, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Kevin Hart and Meek Mill.

“I’ve long admired what Mitchell & Ness means to our culture at large,” Kumekpor said in a statement. He will be based in Irvine, Calif., and report to Joe Bozich, CEO of Fanatics Vertical Brands.

Mitchell & Ness was founded in Philadelphia in 1904, and in 1933 began making on-field uniforms for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. The business pivoted in 1983 after a customer asked for repairs to his vintage St. Louis Browns jersey, and Mitchell & Ness executives realized the company owned thousands of yards of discarded wool flannel that could be used for nostalgia products. Now Mitchell & Ness is the premier seller of throwback jerseys and retro apparel across the MLB, NFL, NBA, NCAA and MLS.

Prior to joining Nike (NYSE: NKE), Kumekpor worked in the healthcare industry at AstraZeneca, Alcon and Life Technologies. He is a board member of women’s clothing company Chico’s FAS (NYSE: CHS).