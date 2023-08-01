MLS CMO David Bruce Departs for English League’s Sunderland

David Bruce, the chief marketing officer of Major League Soccer (MLS) is leaving his post at the end of this week. Bruce, a native of Sunderland, England, will take a leadership position at Sunderland AFC, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bruce joined MLS in 2012 as the senior vice president of brand and integrated marketing. He became the CMO of the league in 2022. Prior to MLS, Bruce worked as a senior consultant the marketing firm Wolff Olins, leading its brand consultation for the 2012 Olympic Games in London and helping the outfit launch its Middle East office in Dubai.

Bruce is a graduate of Northumbria University in England. He has a masters degree from the University of Oregon’s Warsaw Sports MBA program.

Sunderland is currently playing in the Championship, the second tier of English football, and the team is appearing in the Netflix documentary series Sunderland ‘Til I Die, which follows its quest to get back to the Premier League.

Bruce did not reply to a request for comment.