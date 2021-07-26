Vince McMahon Steroid Trial Scripted Series in the Works From WWE

A scripted series about Vince McMahon and his federal steroids trial is in the works from WWE and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television, Variety has learned.

Currently titled The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon, the series will be the first scripted portrayal of McMahon and many legendary figures of the WWE. Blumhouse will develop the series under the guidance of Blumhouse TV president Chris McCumber.

“We have a dramatic, riveting saga—one that’s crazier than fiction—that will appeal to the cross-section of Blumhouse and WWE fans,” said McCumber. “To say I’m thrilled about collaborating again with WWE is an understatement.”

McCumber worked with McMahon for years during the former’s time as an executive at NBCUniversal, with whom WWE has longstanding ties. Most recently, WWE sold the exclusive streaming rights to their vast content library on WWE Network to NBCU streamer Peacock in a deal reportedly worth north of $1 billion.

McMahon has been at the helm of WWE for approximately four decades. During that time, he oversaw the expansion of the company into the dominant force in professional wrestling, bringing it to a national audience. In addition to working behind the scenes, he began appearing onscreen as the Mr. McMahon character in the mid-1990s, famously feuding with top star Stone Cold Steve Austin among others.

In 1994, the U.S. government indicted McMahon for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent. McMahon—with WWE on the brink of bankruptcy—refused to take a plea deal. Ultimately, McMahon stood trial and was acquitted unanimously by a jury and went on to build the WWE into a multi-billion-dollar empire.

McMahon, WWE executive producer and chief of global television distribution Kevin Dunn, Blum, McCumber and Jeremy Gold will serve as executive producers on the project. No writer is currently attached.

“Jason, Chris and their team at Blumhouse create amazing work and we look forward to delivering an inside look into one of the most pivotal moments in our company’s history,” said Dunn.