Skip to main content
Newsletters

UK Seizes Chelsea FC as Part of Roman Abramovich Sanctions

Roman Abramovich
The UK government said it would grant the soccer club a special license to fulfill fixtures and pay staff, and will allow existing ticket holders to go to matches. AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File

Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich has become the latest Russian oligarch to be sanctioned as part of the British government’s response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Deadline reports.

The list of sanctions sees assets seized includes the powerhouse soccer club, which Abramovich had been trying to unload since the beginning of the conflict.

The billionaire had agreed to forgive a £1.5 billion ($1.98 billion) loan to the club and said proceeds of the sale would be donated to war victims. There were several interested parties but the sale will now be put on hold.

The UK government today said it would grant the soccer club a special license to fulfill fixtures, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to go to matches. However, going forward the club will not be allowed to sell tickets for now (season ticket holders will still be able to attend games).

Abramovich has an estimated net worth of £9.4 billion ($12.4 billion). He is alleged to have strong ties to the Putin regime, which he disputes. Last week, a spokesperson for the billionaire said he had flown to Belarus to seek a “peaceful resolution” between Russia and Ukraine.

More From Our Brands

Icon Link Plus Icon

Sportico is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Sportico Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad