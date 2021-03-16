Cowherd’s Volume Joins Chernin’s Action Network to Add Betting Info

Sports radio personality Colin Cowherd’s nascent podcast network, The Volume, is teaming up with The Action Network to bring fans a daily dose of sport gambling podcasts.

The Action Network’s chief content officer Chad Millman will appear regularly on the joint podcasts to provide expertise and insight on sports betting.

“For the past 20 years, I have been reading Chad Millman’s books and columns, and more recently, I’ve started listening to his podcast, all with the goal of getting smarter about sports gambling,” Cowherd said in a statement. “At The Action Network, Chad and his team have carved out a unique approach to sports gambling coverage. I’m excited to introduce The Action Network’s storytelling and analytical approach to The Volume’s audience.”

The Action Network’s flagship podcast, The Favorites, will relaunch as part of The Volume Podcast Network. Millman will also appear weekly on the Colin Cowherd Podcast to break down all the betting lines and best angles to take when analyzing sports betting. Cowherd launched The Volume, which now has all podcasts presented by FanDuel, in January 2021.

Cowherd has been a long-time controversial radio show host for ESPN and Fox Sports. His comments about the intellect of ballplayers from the Dominican Republic led to his departure from ESPN in 2015. His show, The Herd, is still a staple of Fox Sports.

“Colin is driven, engaging and always interesting. But mostly he is passionate about connecting with his audiences. That’s how he’s conquered every platform he’s tried,” Millman said. “He has always recognized his fans’ love for gambling, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with him as he brings that talent and drive to The Volume.”

The new partnership includes regular contributions to podcasts from The Action Network talent, and The Volume utilizing The Action Network app and editorial teams’ expertise to inform gambling coverage, the statement said.