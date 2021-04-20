PLL Taps Jessica Evans as General Counsel and SVP of Lacrosse Ops

The Premier Lacrosse League has named Jessica Evans general counsel and senior vice president of lacrosse operations. Evans will replace Rob Sanzillo in both roles. Sanzillo left the PLL for the Major League Baseball Players Association earlier this year, according to his LinkedIn.

Evans will oversee all of the league’s sport-centric operations, from gameday details to coaches and referees to off-season player opportunities. She will report directly to PLL co-founder and CEO Mike Rabil.

The 34-year-old joins the league after serving as director of legal, corporate and capital markets at LendingHome, a San Francisco-based financial technology company. In the role, Evans managed financings and other key transactions for the company. She also previously worked as legal counsel at small business loans platform Funding Circle and as an associate at the San Francisco office of law firm Squire Patton Boggs. The California native went to UC Santa Barbara for undergrad and earned her JD from University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

Evans joins the PLL ahead of its third season, which is slated to start this summer. The league will return to a tour-based, multi-city format for its 2021 campaign, after opting for a Salt Lake City bubble tournament last year, and plans to welcome fans back this season, adhering to state, local and venue COVID capacity restrictions.

The PLL’s 11-city tour will open on June 4 at the Patriots’ Gillette Stadium outside of Boston, just as it did during the league’s inaugural season in 2019. Among the teams at Gillette will be Cannons Lacrosse Club, formerly Major League Lacrosse’s Boston Cannons, which will debut as the PLL’s eighth team this season following the PLL-MLL merger last December.