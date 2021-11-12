Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Nov. 12

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry.

Personnel

Logitix Promotes Nortman to President as Exec Ranks Expand

Logitix, the live event ticketing technology and analytics provider, has promoted Greg Nortman to company president. Nortman previously served five years as the Logitix’s chief strategy officer. The company also announced Chris Zaber would join as executive vice president of business development. Zaber arrives after more than five years at the New York Mets as their senior vice president of corporate partnerships and ticket sales.

Logitix also made several moves at the vice president level, including the promotion of Jaclyn Ross (operations), Stephanie Miller (list services) and Travis Underwood (partnerships). Logitix also hired former Nashville Predators executive Jon-Thomas Louviere as the new vice president of strategy and innovation.

Partnerships

Collectible Trading Platform Alt Raises $75 Million in Preparation for Mobile Launch

The round was led by Spearhead and backed by Seven Seven Six, Vibe Capital, Breyer Capital, Shrug Capital, Apollo Projects, Hyperguap, A* and a number of individual investors—including Tom Brady, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Morgan and Candace Parker. The fundraising values Alt at more than $325 million.

Hyperice Expands Roster of Athlete Endorsers

Wellness brand Hyperice announced new investments from athletes including professional golfer Rory McIlroy, Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, NHL player Connor McDavid, NBA player Klay Thompson and NBA player Jayson Tatum.

Virgin Voyages Cruise Line Partners With Patricof Co. Athletes

Virgin Voyages, Richard Branson’s new lifestyle travel brand focused on delivering cruise vacations, has announced an investment by Patricof Co. (P/Co), a specialized private investment platform for professional athletes, that will bring Venus Williams, Blake Griffin, Kemba Walker, Travis Kelce, CC Sabathia, Xavien Howard, George Kittle and Trea Turner on as Virgin Voyages’ latest group of investors. P/Co and its roster of athletes join Bain Capital and Virgin Group as investors.

Content Platform Slate Closes Seed Round After $3.5 Million Raise

Slate, a content creation platform that helps brands streamline production of content for social media, has closed its seed round with $3.5 million in funding from Wise Ventures, TitleTownTech, LAUNCH, and Charge Ventures. Slate allows companies to edit and overlay video or photo content with their own branded fonts, colors, filters, graphics and animations from a custom mobile app, and then post directly to platforms.

Digital NIL Marketplace NOCAP Sports Raises $2.5 Million

NOCAP Sports, a digital marketplace that allows athletes, schools and businesses to connect and conduct NIL-related transactions with third-party oversight, has raised a $2.5 million seed round with participation from venture capital firm Florida Funders.