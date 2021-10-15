Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Oct. 15

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry.

Personnel

MKTG Sports + Entertainment Name Curran Managing Director, Americas

MKTG Sports + Entertainment Global CEO Matt Manning announced the appointment of Dominic Curran as Managing Director, Americas, a new position. Curran joins MKTG from Gravity Road Sports, part of the You & Mr Jones Group, where he led brand tech solutions for clients in sports.

Slam Hires Nike Veteran Les Green as CEO

Basketball brand SLAM has announced that Les Green has been named the company’s new CEO, effective Oct. 11, 2021. Green, a former marketing executive for Nike and Spring, will be the second CEO for SLAM in the company’s 27-year history, replacing founder Dennis Page.

KIN Partners Hires Head of Blockchain Strategy

Independent sport and entertainment management agency KIN Partners has appointed Rory Woolston to a newly created role as Head of Blockchain Strategy. Woolston joins KIN from CAA, where he worked with a range of sports properties, including Formula One, Red Bull Racing and Manchester City F.C.

United Soccer League Hires Vandervort to Lead Women’s Circuit

The USL has named former MLS and FIFPro exec Amanda Vandervort President of the USL Super League, a second-division women’s pro soccer league that will launch in 2023. Vandervort will oversee all of USL’s women’s soccer initiatives, including the pre-professional W League that will debut in 2022. She will report to USL President Jake Edwards.

Partnerships

Horizon Acquisition Corp. Announces PIPE Investment by DraftKings

Horizon Acquisition Corp. announced that Todd Boehly‘s Eldridge Industries has entered into an agreement with DraftKings to make a private placement investment (PIPE) in connection with the closing of the previously announced merger between Horizon and Vivid Seats.

The investment will be part of the previously announced PIPE financing for the transaction, with DraftKings assuming a portion of Eldridge’s commitment. The closing of the investment is dependent upon the completed merger between Horizon and Vivid Seats, which is subject to approval of Horizon’s shareholders.

Fubo Sportsbook to Be Official NASCAR Gaming Partner

Fubo Sportsbook, a subsidiary of streaming platform fuboTV Inc, has announced a partnership with NASCAR to become an authorized gaming operator. The deal is Fubo Sportsbook’s first partnership in auto racing and marks its third major marketing deal in the professional sports industry. Launching in the fourth quarter 2021, Fubo Sportsbook is subject to requisite regulatory approvals.