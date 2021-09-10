Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Sept. 10

Welcome to Sportico‘s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry.

Wasserman Accelerates European Growth With Düsseldorf Office

Wasserman, the global sports, music and marketing agency, has opened a full-service marketing office in Düsseldorf, Germany. The office will be led by marketing executives Kai Burkhard and Sebastian Birwe, who join Wasserman as Senior Vice Presidents, DACH. The Düsseldorf office joins Wasserman’s existing European network of offices across the UK, Netherlands, France, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Finland, Switzerland, Italy and Eastern Europe.

Caesars, Horseshoe Baltimore and Baltimore Ravens Announce Sports Betting Partnership

The Baltimore Ravens and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. announced a multi-faceted partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, becoming a sports betting partner of the team, while expanding upon Horseshoe Baltimore’s status as the NFL team’s only official casino partner. The five-year agreement provides Caesars Sportsbook naming rights throughout the club level of M&T Bank Stadium, additional exposure via signature animated displays across all of the stadium’s LED boards, and more.

SMAC Entertainment Buys Rights From Fired Bishop Sycamore Coach for Doc



SMAC Entertainment—the talent management firm, business incubator and production company co-founded by former NFL exec Constance Schwartz-Morini and Hall of Famer Michael Strahan—announced it will produce a documentary about the Bishop Sycamore high school football team. To bolster the story, SMAC has secured exclusive rights and access to former Bishop Sycamore head football coach Roy Johnson for all television and film projects.



Miguel Angel Leal Named CEO of LaLiga Tech

Miguel Angel Leal has been named CEO of LaLiga Tech, which offers customized OTT streaming platforms, customer journey management, match data and anti-piracy software to teams and leagues. Previously, Leal held the positions of Enterprise Business Director at Huawei Technologies and Corporate Managing Director at telecoms specialist Teldat.

WNBA’s Atlanta Dream Names Shaw Parker as President and Chief Operating Officer

Shaw Parker most recently served as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Arthur M. Blank Sports & Entertainment, where she led marketing and communications initiatives for the Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Prior to AMBSE, Parker spent more than a decade at Nike, Inc., five years with the Kansas City Chiefs and several years with two industry-leading sports marketing agencies.

Sportico Hires Sports Business Reporter Eric Jackson

Sportico’s growth continues with the hiring of sports business reporter Eric Jackson. Jackson will be reporting on college and pro football, in addition to general sports business news. Previously, he covered the intersection of sports and business for the Atlanta Business Chronicle.