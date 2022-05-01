Sixers’ Center DeAndre Jordan Drop $8.6M on New Build in Brentwood

Just because former L.A. Clipper DeAndre Jordan has bounced around to several teams over the last few years—he’s newly signed on with the Philadelphia 76ers following his release from the L.A. Lakers after a single season, does not mean the 6’11” NBA all-star doesn’t want to keep a multimillion-dollar toehold in Los Angeles. As reported by Dirt, the 2016 Olympic gold medal winner has just slam-dunked $8.6 million on a brand-new contemporary home on the affluent border between the Brentwood neighborhood and Santa Monica.

Constructed with top quality materials and finishes, and completed last year, the clean-lined contemporary was “inspired by Mid-Century Modern architecture,” according to marketing materials, and measures in at about 7,500 square feet spread over three floors, with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The property was listed with Lucas Cintra and Aaron Kirman of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass; Jordan was repped by Joe Tourtelot, also with Compass.

The front door opens unceremoniously into an expansive open-plan living space with a wood-clad double-sided glass firebox between the living room and library/office. The high ceilings and pale wood floors continue into the kitchen and family room, where there’s a concealed prep kitchen and the family room spills out to the backyard though vast walls of glass. Each of the four guest rooms includes a private bath with unique tile treatment, while the primary suite offers a bespoke walk-in closet and a small balcony off the huge bathroom.

The finished basement’s sprawling entertainment space is complete with professional bar and climate-controlled wine cellar; the dramatically lighted backyard incorporates a swimming pool and spa, fire pit and built-in barbecue; a somewhat unexpected feature, the rooftop terrace offers wrap-around views over the neighborhood.

A winner on the basketball court, Jordan, now 33, has not had the same success in the SoCal real estate game. He briefly owned a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Pacific Palisades that was sold at a million-dollar loss in 2016, and last year he unloaded a nearly 9,000-square-foot Malibu mansion for more than $750,000 below the $10 million he paid three years earlier. He stands to realize a nice profit, however, if he opts to sell the three-bedroom high-floor condo at a luxury tower in Chicago’s River North neighborhood that he picked up almost a decade ago for about $1.5 million.