Rams QB Matthew Stafford Drops Millions on Two of Drake’s Houses

Matthew Stafford continues to claim his Los Angeles turf. Not only did he dole out a whopping $19.6 million for an all-new mansion in the celebrified Hidden Hills enclave last summer—following the quarterback’s trade from the Detroit Lions to the L.A. Rams—but he’s now acquired two side-by-side homes from music superstar Aubrey “Drake” Graham.

The second big splurge, as Dirt reports, comes on the heels of Stafford’s newly negotiated four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Rams that will run through the 2026 season. The 34-year-old quarterback is coming off a stellar first season in L.A., having completed 404 of 601 passes for 4,886 yards, a career-high-tying 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions—and of course—leading the Rams to an exciting 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl.

As first reported by The Wall Street Journal, Stafford and his wife Kelly paid $3.6 million over the asking price for a pair of 1950s ranch-style homes belonging to Drake, both sited in Hidden Hills—and only a short drive away from Stafford’s main residence. The NFL star plunked down $5 million for one house, then paid another $6 million for the more modest place right next door. The two separate parcels cost him $11 million and together create a 3.6-acre, fully contiguous compound.

Drake originally asked $7.4 million for the structures earlier this year, about the same amount he had paid for the pair in two separate transactions—one in 2015, the other in 2018. Drake’s former main residence, a Tudor-style estate immediately adjacent to the two places he just sold to Stafford, is still up for grabs at $14.8 million.

It’s not yet publicly known what Stafford plans to do with his two new houses, though it seems unlikely he’ll move into either residence. Perhaps they were acquired for family members, or perhaps Stafford plans to knock them both down to build something much grander. Or maybe he fancies starting an equestrian ranch/compound near his main home?

Rayni Williams and Branden Williams of the The Beverly Hills Estates served as the listing agents, with Stafford repped by the brokerage’s Michelle Graci.

The first property boasts a 3,600-square-foot traditional home with fireplaces, hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Described in the listing as “exquisitely transformed,” the wood and brick structure also includes floor-to-ceiling doors that open to an al fresco entertaining area, plus landscaped grounds hosting a heated pool, barbecue area and pizza oven. There’s also an 800-square-foot guesthouse and poolhouse.

The second property (below) has a 2,400-square-foot brick-accented house with three bedrooms on 2 acres. Rustic interiors include vaulted wood-beam ceilings, and an antique brick fireplace and built-in seating in the living room. Rounding it all out: a private horse trail in the backyard.

As for Drake, he recently purchased English singer Robbie Williams’ Tuscan-style estate in the mountains above Beverly Hills for $75 million; and he also still owns a very custom, 50,000-square-foot mega-mansion in Toronto’s affluent Bridle Path neighborhood.