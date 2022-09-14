Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg to Headline PMC’s LA3C Arts Festival

Grammy-award winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma will headline LA3C, the two-day culture and creativity festival that will take place Dec. 10-11 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. The event will be put on by Penske Media Corporation (PMC), Sportico’s parent company.

Megan will appear at Saturday’s show and Maluma on Sunday. Performances from K-pop boy band Seventeen and rapper Snoop Dogg, a Los Angeles native, were also announced. The festival’s full lineup and programming details will be unveiled in the coming weeks, but expect music, food and art at its center as LA3C looks to celebrate the diversity and creativity of Los Angeles’ communities.

“We believe that Los Angeles is a place where people come to pursue their creative passions and a place where talent, diversity and culture thrive,” said Juan Mora, an impact investor and nonprofit leader serving as LA3C’s chief executive. “Our programming is meant to reflect our community and to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all who join us.”

The December event will mark the inaugural year of the festival, which was initially announced for December 2021 but was postponed because of COVID-19. As part of its debut, LA3C has partnered with nonprofit arts organizations Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) and Film Independent as part of its mission to further Los Angeles’ place as a capital of creativity and culture.

HOLA’s no-cost academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs reach thousands of young people each year. The nonprofit’s visual arts and music departments believe all children, regardless of socioeconomic status, deserve the chance to create. Film Independent supports visual storytelling and a community of diverse and innovative artists, leading the charge toward building a more inclusive and equitable film industry.

“I have always been inspired by Los Angeles, its people, its vibrancy, its diversity and its creativity,” PMC chairman, CEO and founder Jay Penske said in a statement. “We are proudly building an event with a significant long-term vision. Right now, being together in person means so much to us all. Our event will be a place to celebrate and give back to this incredible city and the people who make it so unique.”

LA3C will be one of several annual festivals in PMC’s portfolio. PMC also owns SXSW and Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful music and art festival, as well as a number of media brands including Variety, Billboard, VIBE, The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, Deadline, WWD, SHE Media, Sportico, ARTnews and Robb Report. PMC plans to leverage the expertise and reach of each for LA3C.