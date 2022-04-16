Rams Coach Sean McVay Buys $14 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

During the NFL off-season, several members of the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams have been on a veritable real estate blitz, as reported in Dirt. Not only did Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald both toss their swank homes onto the market over the last couple months, but Matthew Stafford—who bought a $19.6 million mansion just last year—also dropped millions on two more houses owned by Drake.

Now, head coach Sean McVay is taking a page out of their playbook, having picked up a brand-new modern farmhouse spread in the ritzy Hidden Hills gated community. Originally listed for $15.5 million, records show the place went to the 36-year-old Ohio native for a discounted $14 million.

Though McVay already owns an Encino house he purchased for $2.7 million back in 2017—right after accepting the position of head coach for the newly relocated Rams—it’s no secret that he plans to marry his fiancée, Ukrainian model Veronika Khomyn, this summer and subsequently start a family; presumably, this place will serve as the couple’s future marital digs.

Originally built in the early 1960s, the four-bedroom structure that once stood on the property has since been razed to make way for a sleek home boasting six bedrooms and seven baths filtered throughout 9,000 square feet of open-concept living space boasting glitzy amenities—a movie theater, gym, wet bar and not one but two marble wine displays, just to name a few.

Tucked away on a flat 1.4-acre parcel, at the end of a gated driveway, the two-story stucco and wood-clad abode is fronted by an expansive motorcourt and four-car garage. A glassy entryway opens into a striking double-height, oak-paneled foyer topped by a chandelier and skylights, and displaying a striking “floating” staircase.

Main-level highlights include a spacious living room anchored by a book-matched stone fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves, plus walls of glass spilling out to covered dining and entertaining areas. There’s also a formal dining room and office space, as well as a gourmet kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry, stone countertops, a large eat-in island, high-end Miele appliances and a butler’s pantry.

Five bedrooms include the sumptuous upstairs master suite, which rests under a vaulted wood-beam ceiling, and comes complete with a fireside sitting area, breakfast bar, balcony and a pair of showroom-style closets. A luxe bath is equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub and steam shower; and outdoors, the grounds hold a fire-pit lounge area nestled alongside an infinity-edge pool and spa, as well as a built-in barbecue.

Tomer Fridman of Compass and Marc Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California held the listing; McVay was repped by Josh Altman and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman.