Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Feb. 4

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry.

Personnel

Women’s Sports Foundation Names Danette Leighton CEO

The Women’s Sports Foundation appointed 30-year industry veteran Danette Leighton as the seventh CEO in the organization’s history since being founded in 1974. Leighton’s new role was ratified by the WSF board on Feb. 2, National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). Most recently chief marketing officer of the Pac-12, Leighton oversaw all external/marketing operations, including all major championships (football, men’s and women’s basketball, Pac-12 China Game, and many more) in that role, and led the creation of the only Conference-wide Fan Data and Analytics program. She also rebranded the Pac-12 Conference and assisted in the launching of the Pac-12 Networks, while facilitating best practices amongst member institutions in all areas of external relations/operations. Prior to her Pac-12 tenure, Leighton was with Maloof Sports & Entertainment’s Sacramento Kings as vice president of marketing and brand development, as well as vice president of business operations for the WNBA’s Monarchs.

DAZN Adds Aviv Giladi as President of Broadcast Partnerships

DAZN Group announced that Aviv Giladi has been appointed as President of Broadcast Partnerships. Giladi will oversee all of DAZN Group’s joint venture partnerships, including those with WTA Media, FIBA Media and the European Handball Federation (EHF). As part of this growth strategy, he will look to expand existing joint ventures and audiences worldwide, while identifying new global partnership opportunities. Giladi joins having served as chairman and CEO of global film production companies AI Film Ltd. and British Icon Group. With AI Film, he executive produced a number of acclaimed titles, including the Oscar-nominated film I, Tonya.

Carolina Panthers, Tepper Sports Make Changes to Executive Leadership

Nick Kelly has been appointed CEO of Tepper Sports and Entertainment and Kristi Coleman has been named president of the Carolina Panthers. President of business operations Tom Glick, who had been with the team since 2018, is stepping aside to pursue other opportunities. Kelly, who bring 15 years of experience in sports and entertainment marketing, was previously the team president of MLS’ Charlotte FC. He joined the Tepper Sports from Anheuser-Busch InBev, where he worked as vice president of partnerships, culture and community and previously as head of U.S. sports marketing. Coleman has been with the Panthers for eight years, having worked as director of finance before becoming chief financial officer in 2019. As part of the transition, Joe LaBue becomes president of Charlotte FC. Additionally, Nicole Tepper has been named chief administrative officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment.

Willkie Adds Sports and Entertainment Partner Jared Bartie to New York Office

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP announced the addition of Jared Bartie, who has joined as a partner in the New York office. Bringing particular expertise in the sports and entertainment sectors, Bartie joins Willkie’s corporate and financial services department from O’Melveny & Myers LLP, where he was co-chair of its sports industry group. Bartie’s arrival follows the January addition of music and entertainment partner Sid Fohrman to Willkie’s entertainment and media group in Los Angeles, led by partner Alan Epstein. Bartie had previously served as chief legal officer and general counsel of the USTA; general counsel and chief administrative officer of the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats; an executive on the NBA’s team marketing and business operations group; and acting chief counsel of productions at BET.

Valari Dobson Staab Named Chairman of NBCUniversal Local

NBCUniversal has appointed Valari Dobson Staab to be chairman of NBCUniversal Local, a division that includes the NBC owned-and-operated local stations, the Telemundo-owned stations, and the NBC regional sports networks. Staab has overseen NBC’s local stations since 2011, and Telemundo’s stations since 2013. She reports to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal television and streaming. The new role for Staab appears set to emphasize the streaming side of the business, with the company saying that NBC’s RSNs, which have local rights to teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Celtics, will launch a direct-to-consumer offering later this year. COTA Picks Mark Pannes as President for Strategy and Corporate Growth Circuit of The Americas, the motorsports and entertainment venue in Austin, Texas, has hired the former CEO of AS Roma and the Vancouver Whitecaps Mark Pannes as its new president for strategy and corporate growth. Pannes, who joins from Inner Market Media, will oversee the COTA’s portfolio of new business properties, which are in various stages of development. Guy Slattery Joins U.S. Ski & Snowboard as CMO U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced the appointment of Guy Slattery as Chief Marketing Officer. Slattery, who will be responsible for all aspects of U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s brand development and communications, will report to president and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt. Slattery most recently served as CMO and President of TV for VICE Media, where he built and led the team that launched the Emmy award-winning television network VICELAND. Before VICE, he had been executive vice president of marketing at A+E Networks. Isos Capital Management Hires Brian Flinn as Managing Director Isos Capital Management, an investment firm focused on the media, entertainment, sports and technology industries, announced the appointment of Brian Flinn as managing director. In this position, Flinn will be responsible for sourcing, evaluating and executing opportunities across a range of investment vehicles, and serving in an advisory role to companies within the Isos portfolio. He reports directly to co-founders and co-CEOs George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, former WWE co-presidents who recently led the special purpose acquisition company that took PBA parent company Bowlero Corp. public last year. Partnerships Athletes Unlimited, Sportradar Integrity Services Announce Agreement Sportradar Integrity Services, a division of data firm Sportradar focused on protecting competitive integrity, announced a multi-year integrity services agreement with Athletes Unlimited, the collective of women’s pro sports leagues. Sportradar Integrity Services will offer bet monitoring and reporting services, along with education programs to protect AU competitions from match-fixing and other betting-related corruption. U.S. Ski & Snowboard Partner With Woodward U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced today a new partnership with action sports parks operator Woodward, designating Woodward Copper, in Colorado, and Woodward Park City, in Utah, as official training centers for U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes through January 2025, making them training hubs in the lead up to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Premier Hockey Federation Announce Principal as Exclusive Partner Principal and the Premier Hockey Federation announced a sponsorship that includes Principal becoming the exclusive financial services marketing partner of the PHF. The partnership with Principal is a step for continued growth of the PHF, which designates 50% of league sponsorship revenue to help increase player salaries. As part of the sponsorship, Principal will have a significant advertising presence, including dasher board and broadcast inventory during PHF regular season games and the 2022 Isobel Cup Playoffs, which will stream live on ESPN+. The Brandr Group, Cincinnati Launch Group Licensing Program The University of Cincinnati and The Brandr Group (TBG) have launched a group licensing initiative for the school’s student-athletes, covering all the Bearcats’ 18 varsity sports, including the football program, which is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance. The partnership creates new opportunities for Cincinnati’s student-athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) using the school’s official trademarks and logos. NIL-related Tech Platforms Icon Source, The Players’ Lounge Announce Partnership Digital sponsorship marketplace Icon Source and The Players’ Lounge, an NFT community started by former Georgia football players, announced a partnership to grow NFT-supported endorsements among NCAA athletes. The Players’ Lounge will leverage Icon Source’s compliant infrastructure and existing roster of collegiate athletes to support the growth of its community as the company expands across the country, with opportunities currently in development at Louisiana State University, University of Texas and Texas A&M. Bellator MMA Announces Partnership With BBC Sport

Leading mixed martial arts promotion Bellator MMA announced a partnership with BBC Sport, which will see events taking place outside the U.S. air live on the newly launched BBC Three channel and BBC iPlayer. The broadcast deal will see Bellator MMA become one of the staples of the new channel. BBC Three and BBC iPlayer will have live broadcast of Bellator events taking place outside of the U.S. throughout 2022, while the promotion’s U.S.-based events will be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer.