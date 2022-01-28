Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Jan. 28

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry.

Personnel

NFL Names Cynthia C. Hogan Senior Advisor to Commissioner

Cynthia C. Hogan, who most recently served as Apple’s vice president for public policy and government affairs for the Americas, has been named senior advisor to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, providing counsel on strategic league initiatives. Hogan returns to the NFL, where she first served as senior vice president and then executive vice president of public policy and government affairs. In that role, Hogan developed and implemented the league’s public policy and legislative initiatives and worked with NFL clubs on local and state issues. Prior to joining the NFL in 2014, Hogan served as deputy assistant to President Barack Obama and counsel to Vice President Joe Biden as well as chief counsel, staff director and counsel for constitutional law for the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary from 1991 to 1996.

OpenSponsorship Adds Joe Belcher as Director of Client Services

OpenSponsorship, a global marketplace connecting athletes and brands for sponsorship opportunities, has hired Joe Belcher as director of client services. Belcher, who was previously vice president of client services at IMG, will lead an existing team of account managers and further grow out the client services division, which currently includes brands such as FanDuel, Walmart, Kroger, Footlocker and Vitamin Shoppe.

Rachel Walsh Elevated to SVP at Excel Sports Management

Rachel Walsh has been promoted to senior vice president of communications at Excel Sports Management, overseeing talent and corporate communications efforts, as well as social media for the agency and its clients. She joined Excel in November 2013 as senior director of communications, following a seven-year tenure at the NBA, where she focused on international communications.

Partnerships

Legends Acquires Data and Analytics Agency 4Front

Legends announced today the acquisition of 4Front, a data and analytics, innovation and digital media agency. 4Front will retain its company name and operate as part of the Legends Global Technology Solutions division, building on Legends’ experience in data consulting and digital activation. 4Front co-founders Josh Kritzler and Dan Migala will now oversee Legends Global Technology Solutions. Kritzler will serve as co-president and chief operating officer, and Migala will be co-president and chief revenue officer of the division.

NHL Partners With Austrian Sports Betting Company Interwetten

The NHL welcomed Interwetten, an online sports betting company founded in Vienna, as an official league partner in Austria and Germany. As an official partner, Interwetten will conduct marketing campaigns utilizing NHL branding across the company’s digital sports betting offerings in Austria and Germany, and will receive premier marketing positions on NHL digital assets including the German language version of NHL.com.

Hyperice, Ironman Triathlon Series Announce Official Partnership

After a near 10-year successful relationship across the U.S. region between Ironman and Normatec, which Hyperice acquired in March 2020, the makers of the percussion massage tool Hypervolt became the official recovery technology of the global Ironman Triathlon Series. The deal expands Hyperice’s partnership with Ironman to cover all global Ironman and Ironman 70.3 events and will focus on integrating Hyperice’s full suite of recovery products.

Jon Rothstein Partners Exclusively With FanDuel

FanDuel Group and Jon Rothstein today announced a multi-year partnership, designating FanDuel as the exclusive sports betting partner of the CBS Sports college basketball insider. As part of the partnership, Rothstein will discuss betting in conjunction with his college basketball coverage on his social channels and will also appear as a frequent contributor on FanDuel’s digital shows and programming. As part of the partnership, FanDuel will also have access to Rothstein’s name, likeness and popular taglines, such as “We Sleep in May.”

WynnBET Adds Julian Edelman to Ambassador Roster

WynnBET, the online sports betting and casino app from Wynn Resorts, announced that three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman has been named a brand ambassador. Edelman, who recently wagered $50,000 each on New England and Tampa Bay to win their respective pro football conferences on WynnBET’s online sportsbook, has garnered more than 40 million impressions across his Twitter and Instagram channels over the last two weeks with regards to his online betting. As part of the agreement, WynnBET will also partner with Edelman and his production company, Coast Productions, on an original podcast, with more details to be announced at a later date.

IMG Academy Forms Women in Sports Committee

IMG Academy, a Florida boarding school and training center, announced the formation of a Women in Sports Committee dedicated to improving accessibility and participation of young women in sports. Committee members include former athletes Lindsay Davenport and Lindsey Vonn, media personalities Cari Champion, Michele Tafoya and Robin Roberts, and XFL co-owner Dany Garcia. Each will be provided scholarships in their name to grant to young women to attend IMG Academy, as well as scholarships that provide access to IMG Academy’s recruiting services product, Next College Student Athlete (NCSA).