Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for April 22

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry

Personnel

SeatGeek and RedBall Acquisition Corp. Announce New Combined Board of Directors

Following the close of the previously announced business combination between SeatGeek and RedBall Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded SPAC, the company has announced a new board of directors. Subject to the approval of RedBall’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions, the board is expected to include SeatGeek’s current board, plus Anna Baird, chief revenue officer at Outreach, and Melissa Selcher, chief marketing officer at LinkedIn.

EA Sports Promotes Communications Exec

John Reseburg is stepping into the new role of VP of global communications for EA Sports and Racing, driving a 360 communications strategy for one of the highest-profile and highest-growth areas of Electronic Arts. Reseburg has been with EA since 2011, most recently overseeing global communications, and will now have an opportunity to work closely with EA Sports business and brand leadership on the continued growth and expansion strategy for EA Sports’ franchise portfolio, which includes Madden NFL, FIFA, F1, NHL and UFC.

Partnerships

Athletes Partner With Cheribundi Sports Drink

Cheribundi, a sports drink, has inked partnerships across the NFL, NWSL, NBA and WNBA, including Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers), Lindsey Horan (USWNT), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) and Michaela Onyenwere (New York Liberty), marking the brand’s first-ever athlete investors and inaugural class of athlete partners. By creating and socializing content that showcases their personal recovery rituals, the athletes will accelerate Cheribundi’s growth into new categories, joining the brand’s expansive roster of more than 350 collegiate and professional team partners.

LA Galaxy’s Chicharito Joins Complexity Stars

Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Esports company, has partnered with Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, an LA Galaxy striker and Mexico’s all-time leading goal scorer. With over 14.3 million social media followers and worldwide fandom, Chicharito joins eight other professional athletes looking to grow their audiences at the intersection of sports, gaming, and entertainment through the Complexity Stars program. He’s the first professional soccer player to leverage Complexity’s expertise to expand reach in digital spaces. Chicharito’s signing also represents Complexity’s commitment to its growing Spanish-speaking audience, which comprises nearly 30% of its total fanbase. The soccer star will collaborate with Complexity’s roster of talent on experiences that combine the real-world and virtual pitch. Details of future events, branded content, and collaborations with other professional athletes and creators will be made available on Chicharito’s social channels, Complexity’s website and GameSquare’s website.

Alt Golf Circuit Signs a Hospitality and Ticketing Deal

LIV Golf and QuintEvents have announced an official partnership for all ticketing and hospitality efforts starting with the inaugural eight-event LIV Golf Invitational Series. The collaboration will provide ticket packages ranging from grounds passes to premium VIP access, providing an array of amenities including course and player access, luxury dining, inside the ropes access, executive Q&A’s, and player meet and greets. LIV Golf events will accept cryptocurrency as payment for each of the ticket packages.

CDW, Microsoft Presenting Partners for Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup

The Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup has added CDW and Microsoft as the presenting partners for the largest collegiate esports festival, which takes place on May 7-8 at Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta. CECC also announced McDonald’s, the Atlanta Falcons, Oakley and the U.S. Air Force as new partners who join Barbasol, Neustreet, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), CTRL, Futures First Gaming and HomeTown Ticketing in supporting the event. The tournament will feature 64 schools and 480 esports athletes from across the country competing in “Overwatch,” “Rocket League,” “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate,” “Valorant” and “NBA 2K.” In all, up to 20 conferences will receive bids, with teams to be announced during the CECC selection show on May 3. CECC will give attendees a unique festival experience featuring food trucks, live music, a recruitment fair, professional networking, a cosplay costume contest and interactive onsite activations.