Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for August 19

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry.

Personnel

OneFootball Appoints Exec to Build Web3 Development

The soccer media platform OneFootball has named Jean–Charles Gaudechon as chief executive officer, OneFootball Labs. In his role, Gaudechon will grow the business and create Web3 products to deliver a new era of football fan consumption. Central to the OneFootball Labs offer is the ability for fans to access unique and affordable digital collectibles, which allow them to own a real-life moment of incredible football in perpetuity. Gaudechon will help to establish OneFootball’s new Lisbon hub, which will become home to OneFootball Labs, and facilitate Web3 partnerships with Lega Serie A, the German Bundesliga and the Argentinian Football Federation. He joins OneFootball from gaming giant Electronic Arts (EA), where he most recently held the role of vice president and group GM, responsible for driving the development, growth and success of EA’s portfolio across Asia.

Partnerships

U.S. Soccer Partners for USMNT Docuseries About World Cup

The U.S. Soccer Federation, Soccer United Marketing, Park Stories and H.wood Media are in production on an all-access docuseries that follows the U.S. Men’s National Team as it prepares to compete in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Created by Park Stories and U.S. Soccer, and executive produced by SUM, the show brings fans inside the U.S. National Team. The U.S. returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2014 and will head to Qatar with the youngest lineup of any team in the world. WME is running the sales process, with the show expected to air on one of the world’s largest platforms in close proximity to the World Cup in November.

Ascendant Lifting Up Women’s Golf

Ascendant National Title, a Cypress Ascendant Company, is teaming up with Volunteers of America in a multiyear partnership to serve as co-title sponsors for the LPGA tour’s annual event held outside Dallas, beginning in 2022. The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America will take place Sept. 26-Oct. 2 and offer a $1.7 million purse, a $200,000 increase from previous years. Earlier this year, Ascendant National Title became of a Korn Ferry tour event, The Ascendant presented by Blue. Ascendant National Title is the Official Title Insurer of the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions.

PBR Announces Digital Trading Cards and Fantasy Game

Accompanying the launch of PBR Team Series, Professional Bull Riders has rolled out PBR digital cards of riders who are members of the league’s eight founding teams. The collection, created in partnership with SmartMedia Technologies, allows fans to choose seven riders to build a personalized fantasy team that will award them points based on the performance of riders throughout the season, which began July 25 in Cheyenne, Wyo., and will conclude with a championship in Las Vegas Nov. 4-6.

Northwestern and Legends Enter Multiyear Partnership

Northwestern University Athletics and Legends have entered a multiyear partnership that will enhance the fan experience at Wildcats’ sporting events and maximize Northwestern athletics revenue generation through a streamlined, data-driven sales approach. As part of the agreement, Legends will manage premium seating, ticket sales, marketing and business intelligence for football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, and other ticketed Northwestern varsity sports. Legends will also support Northwestern in its approach to optimizing revenue generation and curating experiences for all fans as part of the university’s efforts to reimagine and rebuild Ryan Field, inclusive of premium product development and pricing, corporate hospitality, premium seating and ticket sales.