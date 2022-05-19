Now With the Chicago Bulls, Tristan Thompson Sheds $7.8M L.A. Home

NBA star Tristan Thompson can’t seem to put a stable foot on the ground.

The 6’9” power forward, now 31, has bounced around to four teams since he left the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2020. He’s currently signed with the Chicago Bulls on a one-year, $1-million contract, a fraction of what he earned during his last years with the Cavs.

Add to all that, the recent sale of his nearly 10,000-square-foot designer-decorated mansion in L.A.’s popular and ever-more-expensive suburb of Encino, which he first set out for sale almost two years ago, was profitable but no slam dunk, as reported in Dirt.

Purchased in 2019 for $6.5 million and flipped back on the market just over a year later at $8.5 million, the price for the modern farmhouse-style residence was slashed in May of 2021 to $7.9 million. The place sat unwanted for almost a year, until a buyer came along and plunked down $7.825 million for the five-bedroom and 6.5-bath house. A poolside guesthouse adds another two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Glitzy and contemporary interior spaces comprise formal living and dining rooms on either side of a marble-floored foyer with a marble-clad staircase, a glass-enclosed bar/wine cellar for showing off the booze collection, and a massive, double-island kitchen flanked by a charmingly library-like breakfast room and a family room that spills out through a disappearing wall of glass to the backyard.

Other highlights include a small study, a petit movie lounge, and a celeb-worthy master retreat replete with marble fireplace, morning and evening bar, two bathrooms, one in black and the other in white, and two lavishly outfitted walk-in closets, his with an extensive collection of sneakers displayed in glass cabinets.

The not-quite-half-acre parcel allows for a gated motor court and three-car garage out front, and in the hedge-privatized backyard there’s a sweep of sod, a trellis-covered entertaining patio with outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, and an oversized spa that spills over into a simple rectangular swimming pool.