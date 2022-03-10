Land of Lincoln: USC Coach Riley Buys $17.2M Palos Verdes Estate

USC football coach Lincoln Riley has traded in his Stetson for a surfboard.

The former Oklahoma coach—now coldly referred to by cast-aside OU fans as “TBOW,” or “That B—- Out West”—has officially decamped the Sooner State for the Golden State, shelling out eight figures to purchase a new mansion in Palos Verdes, according to Dirt.

He’s not only switching up conferences, moving to the Pac-12, but Riley is also in the process of selling not one but two Oklahoma houses; and he’s already used some of the funds from what’s been widely reported as a hefty $110 million contract to scoop up a snazzy West Coast outpost south of Los Angeles, along the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Property records show Riley—projected to be the highest-paid college football coach of the 2022 season, topping Alabama’s Nick Saban—doled out nearly $17.2 million for his newly acquired mansion, knocking a notable $2.4 million off the original $19.5 million asking price. Regarding his two former homes in the college town of Norman, Okla., one has already been sold and another is currently listed for just under $2 million.

Riley, 38, led the Sooners for five seasons, from 2017-2021. During his tenure, the Texas native snagged four Big 12 titles and three appearances in the College Football Playoff, and was named Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2018.

As for the coach’s new L.A.-area home, the historic Spanish Revival-style residence is known as the “Roessler Estate,” and was the onetime home of Fred Roessler, the first mayor of Palos Verdes Estates. Built in the 1920s for Donald Lawyer, sales manager of the Palos Verdes Project, the original John Byers-designed property underwent an extensive reconstruction and expansion over three years, from 2003-2006, by its most recent owners, businessman Jose Colloza and his wife Brigitte, who worked with architect George Shaw of Edward Carson Beall & Associates to retain its classic style while incorporating modern luxuries.

Chris Adlam of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty served as the listing agent; Allie Joel Riley of Compass repped Riley.

Nestled on gated, 3.17-acre bluff overlooking the ocean, in the affluent Palos Verdes Estates enclave, the stucco and terracotta-roof structure is fronted by a circular motorcourt, and then double Old World-style doors open to an enclosed courtyard crowned by a tiered fountain.

Once inside, seven bedrooms and 12 baths are spread across over 13,000 square feet of living space on two levels punctuated throughout with rich hardwood floors, wood-beam ceilings, custom murals, vintage light fixtures and seamless indoor-outdoor environs.

In addition to a 790-square-foot, one-bedroom detached guesthouse and five-car garage, other glitzy amenities include an elevator, seven fireplaces, a movie theater, tennis court, putting green, sauna and steam rooms, a 600-bottle wine room and a generator, plus picturesque ocean and coastline views from almost every vantage point.

The lush resort-like grounds feature an expansive terrace, a large grassy lawn, secret gardens, a pool and spa, several al fresco dining areas and an outdoor kitchen sporting a built-in barbecue.