SXSW, Sportico Announce 2023 Sports Track Programming, Speaker Lineup

On Tuesday, SXSW® and Sportico announced the lineup for the SXSW® Sports Track, taking place March 11-13 at the Four Seasons Hotel Austin. The three-day program will bring prominent athletes, leaders and innovators from the global sports industry together in conversation about today’s most relevant topics in sports business.

Attendees will hear from industry all-stars and experts including, Jadson Andre, Champion Surfer; Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver, Buffalo Bills; Sarah Franklin, President & CMO, Salesforce; Kendall Gretsch, 3-time U.S. Paralympian and 4-time U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist; Nneka Ogwumike, WNBA Player, Los Angeles Sparks; Apolo Anton Ohno, 8-time U.S. Olympic medalist and NY Times best-selling author; Andrew Zimmern, TV personality, chef, writer and teacher; and many more. The SXSW® Sports Track presented by Sportico is supported byLA28, LA Rams, NFLPA, Populous, IndyCar and Socios.

As part of the Sports Track programming, Sportico will also debut the Sportico Podcast Stage at SXSW®, featuring top podcasts running on all three days, from 3:30 – 7:00pm on the East Lawn at the Four Seasons Austin. Hosts and guests include Rachel Nichols, Host and Co-Executive Producer of Headliners by Rachel Nichols in conversation with special guests; Stephen Jackson, Host of Showtime Basketball in conversation with Kendrick Perkins; and The Pivot Podcast hosts, Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor, in conversation with Jalen Ramsey, NFL Cornerback, Super Bowl Champion.The Sportico Podcast Stage at SXSW® is supported by Curastory.

“We are thrilled to be the official programmers behind the SXSW® Sports Track,” said Dick Glover, Sportico’s President and CEO. “Our SXSW® programming is the comprehensive experience of our brand. The Four Seasons Austin will be filled with the sports leaders and pro-athletes of today. We look forward to the conversations that emerge as we take a deep dive into the most pressing topics in sports and beyond. Plus, with the great live podcasts and pickleball activities, it’s going to be a really fun time!”

MORE :

MLP Pickleball Pro Exhibition

Monday, March 13 at 2 p.m., Back Lawn at the Four Seasons Austin

Sportico, in partnership with Major League Pickleball and Pickleball United, is bringing five of the best pickleball pro athletes to the Four Seasons Austin for an exhibition match. See how the pros do it and get their insights into the game during a live Q&A.

MLP Pickleball Open Play

Saturday – Monday, March 11 – 13, Back Lawn at the Four Seasons Austin

Get a hands-on introduction to the fastest growing sport in North America. For those who play regularly, take the opportunity to go head-to-head against your fellow SXSW® attendees, courtesy of Major League Pickleball and Pickleball United.

*Rubber soled shoes are a must to participate.

The dynamic sports hub will also include a Lounge Presented by Populous, an IndyCar display, a Selection Sunday Watch Party, and daily Happy Hours starting at 5 p.m.

To learn more, please visit the SXSW website. To register to attend SXSW, please click here.

About Sportico

Sportico is a digital content platform providing sports industry news, data, insights, strategies, leadership, and live media experiences for professionals in the $500 billion sports industry. Launched by PMC (Penske Media Corporation) in 2020 as the global media and publishing leader in the business of sports, Sportico has offices in New York and Los Angeles with reporters throughout the world committed to providing breaking news in the sports business industry.

About SXSW®

SXSW® dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW® is best known for its conferences and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music, and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW® proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW® 2023 will take place March 10 – 19, 2023 in Austin. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

