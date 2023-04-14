Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for April 14

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and products across the sports business industry.

Personnel

Guillermo Andrade Appointed as First-Ever Creative Advisor for MLS’ New Leagues Cup

Streetwear designer Guillermo Andrade, founder and creative director of 424, has been named the creative advisor of Leagues Cup, a CONCACAF tournament between MLS and Liga MX teams. As creative advisor, Andrade will create and consult on cultural and storytelling opportunities at the intersection of soccer, fashion, art and design. Andrade will lead the design and development of limited edition co-branded capsule collections for significant moments surrounding Leagues Cup. Andrade’s product designs will be available in stadiums and third-party retail partners when the tournament kicks off July 21.

OpenSponsorship Names Kinnek Founder as New Board Member

OpenSponsorship, the world’s largest sponsorship deal-making platform, has named Karthik Sridharan to its board. Sridharan, who founded Kinnek, the New York-based marketplace for SMEs to find suppliers and manage purchasing in 2012, exited the business last year having raised several funding rounds and achieving exponential growth year-on-year. Sridharan joins other board members including Sean Hanrahan, SVP at Disney, and Alexandra Jung, co-founder of Amateras Capital.

Wasserman Acquires Caric Sports Management

Global sports, music and entertainment agency Wasserman has acquired Caric Sports Management and hired Steve Caric as senior vice president, football. As part of the acquisition, Molly McManimie will also join Wasserman as director, football. Caric Sports’ clients, including Zach Ertz and Dalton Schultz will join Wasserman’s roster, which includes some of the biggest names in the NFL, such as Arik Armstead, Kenny Clark, Amari Cooper, Maxx Crosby and Cameron Jordan. Caric also represents two-time USWNT Player of the Year Julie Ertz, who joins Wasserman’s industry-leading women’s soccer division.

Partnerships

TYR Will Be Exclusive Outfitter of USA Swimming National Team Through 2024 Olympics

USA Swimming and TYR announced an expanded partnership, which includes outfitting the national teams on the world stages, through the end of 2024. TYR will provide head-to-toe kits from footwear to technical apparel and accessories to the U.S. swimmers at the 2024 Olympic Games for all non-podium appearances in Paris. Also, the national teams will be outfitted in TYR this year during athlete introductions, podium appearances and team photos at the 2023 World Championships, 2023 World Junior Championships and 2023 Pan American Games.

Gaming Society and NBC Sports Join in Women’s Sports Content Partnership

Gaming Society, the betting education platform, and On Her Turf, NBC Sports’ women’s empowerment brand focused on highlighting women in sports, announced the launch of a new content partnership to expand editorial coverage for women’s sports and promote the biggest voices and athletes in the industry. NBC Sports’ betting vertical NBC Sports EDGE will feature select Gaming Society content. On Her Turf will also be prominently featured on Gaming Society’s Bet on Women newsletter, a weekly email dedicated to highlighting the most influential women athletes while also pushing for equitable betting lines on women’s sports. On Her Turf will also be the exclusive distribution partner of Gaming Society’s See You in the Lobby series, hosted by Gaming Society execs and women’s basketball thought leaders Marissa Coleman and Matt Ellentuck.

Outside Interactive Named Official Media Partner and Broadcaster of UTMB World Series

Worldwide trail-running circuit UTMB World Series and Outside Interactive.—a creator of active lifestyle content, services, events and experiences—have signed a media partnership and broadcast agreement to showcase the 35 events of the 2023 global circuit. Outside will distribute live content from up to 11 UTMB World Series events in 2023 on its web and mobile app platforms, including the three UTMB World Series Majors races and the pinnacle event, the UTMB Mont-Blanc. Stories about the races and performances will be featured in Outside’s Trail Runner Magazine.

Washington Spirit Forms Community Partnership With CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

The NWSL’s Washington Spirit and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) announced an official partnership that aligns both organizations’ goals of creating better health and equity for shared communities in Washington, D.C. CareFirst will work closely with the Spirit to address topics such as the importance of safety and preventive care and the role of youth sports in developing future community leaders. Collectively, the organizations decided to provide funding and support to DC Scores and Excel Academy to further various opportunities for children in the District.

Landscapes Golf Management Partners With Barstool Golf Time

Landscapes Golf Management will utilize Barstool Golf Time as its online tee-time reservation partner for public golf courses in the company’s portfolio. The partnership provides Landscapes Golf Management-operated courses free access to millions of golfers in the Barstool Golf Time network. Courses maintain unilateral control over tee-time pricing, data and special promotions. Landscapes Golf Management will weave Barstool Golf Time into its marketing strategies and executions for courses. Campaigns involve content development, social media, public relations, digital marketing, data management, experiential marketing and other measurable tactics.

Purchases

Teamworks Raises $65 Million in Series E Funding Round

Teamworks has closed a $65M Series E led by Dragoneer Investment Group, a San Francisco-based, growth-oriented investment firm. This recent round brings Teamworks’ total funding to $115 million in the last year and $165 million overall, expediting Teamworks’ ability to innovate within the sports tech space and enhance its product integrations. Teamworks is digital software used by sports organizations to manage their operations currently serving more than 6,000 teams and 150,000 athletes globally.

Products

Audiorama, MSG Sports Launch New Podcast Hosted by Henrik Lundqvist, Jay Liddell

Audiorama, Powerhouse Capital and MSG Sports have launched a new original podcast, Club30 with Henrik Lundqvist, hosted by five-time NHL All-Star and international hockey legend Henrik Lundqvist and co-founder, COO and CFO of Bleeker and former athlete Jay Liddell. Lundqvist and Liddell will invite New York City’s most electric, eclectic and talented people to share their best stories and “ah-ha” moments with listeners. Lundqvist and Liddell’s connection began over mutual interests in sports and the energy of New York City. Club30’s guest-list will cut across sports, media, business and the arts.