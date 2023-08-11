Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for August 11

Welcome to Sportico’s transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and products across the sports business industry.

PERSONNEL

TV Exec Joins Aggregate Sports as Senior Vice President

Aggregate Sports has named veteran sports media executive Michael Perman to the position of senior vice president, global media rights. Perman, who operated his own sports media consultancy for the past six-months, will help the agency provide clients with a greater level of expertise in strategizing how to best leverage their media and digital rights. He joins Aggregate Sports after 16 years at NBC Sports Group, the last 11 years as vice president of programming. In this role he oversaw the acquisition, program planning and scheduling for more than 8,700 hours of programming annually for NBC and NBCSN including the NHL, NASCAR, IndyCar, and the Tour de France. Prior to joining NBC Sports, he served in multiple roles at the NBA.

PARTNERSHIPS

Suns and Mercury Hook Up With Oak View Group for Fan Experience

The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury have partnered with Oak View Group’s (OVG) food and beverage division, OVG Hospitality, for fan experience upgrades at games, concerts and other events. OVG’s first-ever partnership with an NBA and WNBA venue, will include premier food and beverage in all clubs, suites and concessions, new technology to ease lines at concessions, and a selection of new menu items that will roll out throughout the year. The partnership is the first in the sports and entertainment industry to feature OVG Hospitality’s newly-acquired luxury hospitality and catering company, Rhubarb Hospitality Collection (RHC). RHC will create and provide a unique culinary journey for all club and suite guests. From specialized beverages as fans enter the arena and customized food offerings by locally renowned chefs to an elevated wine program for connoisseurs of every variety.

Citi Becomes a Worldwide Partner of the Ryder Cup through 2025

Ryder Cup organizers Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America have signed Citi as a Worldwide Partner and Official Financial Services Partner of the Ryder Cup through 2025, including the 2023 event at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) and the 2025 Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. Citi’s brand will appear around the golf course and on the global television broadcasts during the competition, in addition to activations across Ryder Cup digital channels throughout the term. Exclusive benefits for Citi cardmembers will include discounts on merchandise and concessions being offered at the 2023 event in Rome. Citi will also be the presenting partner of Ryder Cup Radio, allowing spectators at the event to experience every shot of the Ryder Cup. For the 2025 competition at Bethpage, cardmembers will receive first access to tickets through a pre-sale with details to be announced at a later date, in addition to discounts and entry to the Citi Lounge on-site.

Georgia Tech and Hyundai Ink Multi-Decade Partnership

Georgia Tech and Hyundai Motor Company have agreed to a multi-decade partnership as part of Hyundai’s investments in the state of Georgia. The vision for the partnership includes research and applications to support the future of sustainable mobility, hydrogen economy, workforce development, and smart cities, among other areas of. Hyundai is investing $5.54 billion to develop the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, an electric vehicle and battery plant in Bryan County, Georgia, which will create more than 8,100 direct jobs. Hyundai created a $120,000 STEM scholarship at Georgia Tech when it broke ground on the site in October 2022. The partnership also includes field-naming recognition at Bobby Dodd Stadium, which will now be known as Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, and sponsorship elements that feature enhancements to boost the experience on game days for fans in and around the stadium.

Liverpool FC and Google Pixel Partner to Bring Fans Closer to the Game

Liverpool FC has a new long-term partnership with Google Pixel to become the club’s Official Mobile Phone Partner, and will use AI-powered technology to bring Reds fans closer to the game. LFC and Google Pixel will work with the club’s men’s and women’s teams to create exclusive content as well as deeper, tech-driven experiences, using Google’s AI-powered camera features on the device to amplify fan experiences across Anfield and Prenton Park, as well as for fans watching at home. The multiyear partnership will kick off with Google Pixel working with Liverpool FC to create its first dedicated women’s football show on YouTube, going behind the scenes during the WSL season for the Reds.

Fenway Sports Group Partners With U.N. and Eradicate Hate Global Summit

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has partnered with the United Nations (U.N.) and the Eradicate Hate Global Summit to use its platforms, partnerships and teams to help the U.N.’s Office on Genocide Prevention counter hate speech and hate-fueled extremism through sports. The program is a collaboration with leagues and teams from around the world who have come together to create a Sports Working Group charged with developing best practices that sports organizations and communities can activate to combat hate. The Sports Working Group will convene at this year’s Eradicate Hate Global Summit taking place Sept. 27-29 in Pittsburgh.

Joe Hand Promotions Extends ESPN+ for Business Distribution Deal

Joe Hand Promotions, a live sports content distributor for bars and restaurants, has extended the company’s exclusive out-of-home (OOH) ESPN+ for Business distribution agreement through 2024.The comprehensive deal enables Joe Hand Promotions to offer its clients in the U.S. ESPN+ for Business, showcasing approximately 120 live sporting events per month, including combat sports, college football and basketball, tennis, soccer, golf, cricket and more. ESPN+ for Business will offer more than 75 exclusive college football games in the 2023 season.

Chuck D Teams Up with MLB as Music Ambassador & Content Architect for Hip Hop Anniversary

As the 50th anniversary of hip hop is celebrated this week, MLB has teamed with music legend Chuck D for special content and programming to celebrate the connection and impact of music, culture and baseball. During Friday’s Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium concert, the co-founder of pioneering musical group Public Enemy will serve as MLB’s special correspondent, capturing the atmosphere in exclusive content for MLB’s platforms. Additionally, he will collaborate with MLB on content, music and stories throughout the 50th anniversary year. Programming includes MLB’s social, MLB Network and in-stadium videos focused on the relationship between baseball and Hip Hop culture, and how it’s evolved through the years.

Rory McIlroy’s Symphony Ventures Invests in AI healthcare Tech Company

AI healthcare tech company Lyric (formerly ClaimsXten) has formed a strategic partnership with Symphony Ventures, a venture capital firm led by professional golfer Rory McIlroy, which invests in innovative companies in the healthcare, technology and sports industries. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Symphony Ventures has grown its portfolio to include more than a dozen companies, many in the broader health and wellness space.

Maestro Dobel Becomes U.S. Open’s First Official Tequila Partner

The USTA has partnered with Maestro Dobel Tequila to make the Cristalino the first Official Tequila of the U.S. Open, beginning with the 2023 event. Dobel also serves as the Official Tequila across other key pro tennis tournaments including the Miami Open, BNP Paribas Open and Western & Southern Open. Maestro Dobel has also partnered with players Taylor Fritz, Aryna Sabalenka and Dana Mathewson to support the brand’s U.S. Open debut. Dobel Tequila branding will be placed on the court, visible to fans on-site and around the world. Fans attending the U.S. Open can try Maestro Dobel’s tequilas at concession stands, restaurants and private hospitality spaces. Maestro Dobel will be featured at a full-service bar inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, and at mobile carts across the tournament grounds. Tequila cocktails, including the Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma, will be poured in a co-branded souvenir cup.

Uplift Labs Partners with Athlete Unlimited Softball

Uplift Labs, whose AI-powered technology delivers mobile movement tracking and 3D analysis to improve human performance, and Athletes Unlimited, an organization which operates four professional women’s sports leagues, announced that Uplift Capture will be provided to their pro softball league to analyze and improve players’ swing mechanics. Uplift’s markerless motion capture technology will be provided to the league for every team and athlete to use for swing analysis. Uplift Capture only requires two iPhones or iPads to produce accurate biomechanical and kinematic data that can be used to identify and correct faulty movement patterns in an athlete’s swing.

Betway Adds Andy Roddick to Global Ambassador Portfolio

Leading global online betting and gaming brand Betway, has announced that U.S. tennis legend, Andy Roddick, has joined as a global tennis ambassador. The former world No. 1 and U.S. Open Champion will bring exclusive insight into the biggest tournaments, matches and players throughout the global tennis calendar. In his role, Roddick will become the face of Betway’s tennis activity and will bring tennis fans closer to the action of the sport through his insight, knowledge and opinion. Roddick will be writing a column around the biggest competitions which will be hosted in the brand’s editorial hub, the Betway Insider.

PRODUCTS

Spencer Dinwiddie’s Social Marketplace, Calaxy, Launches

The Calaxy social marketplace co-founded by Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has launched its app, which helps creators monetize their work by providing a one-stop shop. Powered by blockchain technology, the social media platform provides an end-to-end toolkit to build community, sell a range of experiences, and receive an instant payout. From video calls, exclusive fan content and shout-outs, creators can customize experiences. The app features a home feed to connect with the community and an “experience scroll” where users can discover tailored experiences. Each Calaxy user will be able to set up a non-custodial Calaxy wallet through which they can send, receive, and store cryptocurrencies. Personalities set to utilize the app include soccer’s Luis Suarez, WWE’s Mickie James and NFL player Ezekiel Elliott.

U.S. Open Hits 50 Years of Pay Equity

The 2023 U.S. Open will award $65 million in total player compensation for the first time, according to the USTA. This amount tops the $60 million of 2022, an increase of more than 8%, and 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of equal prize money at the U.S. Open. In 1973, the U.S. Open became the first sporting event in history to offer equal prize money to both men and women competitors, with each competing for total purses of $100,000, including a $25,000 payout to both the men’s and women’s singles champion.

Wake Forest University Baseball Selects Nextiles to Optimize Arm Health

Wake Forest baseball will outfit its pitching roster with the Nextiles Arm Sleeve to monitor arm health year round. By merging flexible electronics with its patented sewing technology, the Nextiles Arm Sleeve provides a custom-fitted wearable means to baseline an athlete’s activity. The Nextiles Arm Sleeve measures changes from fabric-based circuitry directly over the elbow region to provide force-based metrics such as torque, velocity, and power from each pitch. The data is streamed wirelessly in real-time and stored on the cloud where coaches can review the data immediately on a mobile device, web app or on an athlete management system via Nextiles’ suite of APIs. Software analytics and machine learning through the newly launched Nextiles Performance App baseline and personalize performance metrics, so coaches and athletes can determine readiness levels.

LaLiga New Season Launches at ABC

ABC and ESPN platforms will comprehensively cover LaLiga’s 93rd season in English and Spanish, making it the third straight season The Walt Disney Company media platforms (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes) will be the U.S. home for the league. All 380 matches will be available on ESPN+. Additionally, ESPN Deportes will simulcast up to 10 matches per weekend. Live streaming of all 380 matches this 2023-24 season will begin with a doubleheader on Friday, Aug. 11: UD Almeria vs. Rayo Vallecano at 1:30 p.m. ET, and Sevilla vs. Valencia at 3:30 p.m. ET.

PURCHASES

Vivid Seats Acquires Wavedash

Vivid Seats Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wavedash, an online ticket marketplace headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, at an enterprise value of approximately ¥‎8.7 billion, or $61 million, in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions. Following completion of the deal, Wavedash will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Vivid Seats. Simmons & Simmons and Nishimura & Asahi are serving as legal counsel to Vivid Seats. BDA Partners is acting as financial advisor and TMI Associates is serving as legal counsel to the shareholders of WD Holdings.

Catch+Release Secures $8.8 Million Additional Series A Funding

Catch+Release has raised an additional $8.8 million in Series A funding led by return investor Accel. This round saw continued investment from Accel, Cervin, Astia Fund and Stagwell, as well as new investors HarbourVest Partners, successful technology founder and CEO, Nick Mehta, and Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant’s 35V. The company offers a content licensing marketplace for brands and creators, allowing marketers to source content from anywhere on the Internet and safely license for multiple use-cases at brands and agencies. It has raised $31.3 million in funding to-date. This investment allows Catch+Release to accelerate its product features, enhance the user experience, and fuel the growth of its creator community.