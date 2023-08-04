Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for August 4

Welcome to Sportico’s transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and products across the sports business industry.

PERSONNEL

U.S. Soccer Hires Leah Heister Burton as Chief Advancement Officer

U.S. Soccer has hired Leah Heister Burton to the role of chief advancement officer. In this role, Burton will oversee the team leading the Federation’s efforts to secure and expand funding opportunities that increase U.S. Soccer’s visibility, impact and resources. Burton’s hire furthers the Federation’s commitment to build a culture of philanthropy that supports its efforts to grow soccer across the country. Burton’s team will be charged with significantly expanding contributed revenue from across philanthropic communities. Burton brings more than 15 years of strategic leadership experience overseeing organizations’ collective fundraising efforts at some of the world’s most respected institutions. Most recently, Burton worked with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation as their deputy director and chief advancement officer.

PARTNERSHIPS

Wrangler Becomes the Official Jeans of the Dallas Cowboys

Wrangler has a new multiyear sponsorship agreement with the Dallas Cowboys. Prominently activated onsite at AT&T Stadium and amplified via television, radio and social media, the sponsorship pays homage to Wrangler’s deep roots in Texas and makes the global denim brand the Cowboys’ official jeans. Plans to support the team’s 2023-2024 season include celebrations of cowboy culture through activations at AT&T Stadium, through social content featuring Dallas Cowboys players, cheerleaders and the Flag Team; as well as in-store promotions on Wrangler products in Texas-based retail locations on Wednesdays all season long.

Fubo Named Official Streaming Service Partner of Chicago Sky

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) has been named an Official Streaming Service Partner of the Chicago Sky. The partnership marks Fubo’s first with a WNBA team following recent marketing partnerships with MLB’s Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners. As Official Streaming Service Partner, Fubo will offer Sky season ticket members extended free trials while non-season ticket members will be eligible for a free 14 day trial. Sky fans who subscribe to Fubo following the free trial will also be eligible for game day discounts at Wintrust Arena. Additionally, Fubo branding and information on how to subscribe will be displayed at all Sky home games including on the Jumbotron.

Fanatics, DAZN Partner to Create Integrated Sports Fan Experience

DAZN Group, a global sports entertainment and live streaming business, and Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and licensed sports merchandiser, have formed a long-term strategic partnership, creating an integrated e-commerce experience for DAZN customers. Starting Q3 2023, sports fans on DAZN’s platform can purchase Fanatics products, including licensed team merchandise and sports apparel, directly through the DAZN app. The second phase of integration, to be delivered within a year, will be a store, more deeply embedded in the DAZN experience. Fanatics’ assortment and expanding footprint will ensure every DAZN customer, regardless of location, has access to the latest releases and most relevant products.

Nike Partners With USA Gymnastics to Expand Sport for the Next Generation

For the first time ever, Nike will serve as the Official Apparel and Footwear Partner of USA Gymnastics and the USA Gymnastics National Team, supporting athletes on their journeys to Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 in addition to all the young athletes they inspire along the way. Starting in 2023 and extending through the 2028 Olympic Games, in L.A., Nike will manufacture and produce all sportswear and footwear for the USA Gymnastics National Teams. In 2025, the partnership will expand to include National Team leotards and competition apparel on mat at international events and National Team camps. Specific focus will be placed on building a culture of belonging in the sport, inspiring play and movement, innovating to better serve all athletes, and advocating for coaches and community partners that are creating positive change.

Fellow Partners with Jimmy Butler’s BigFace on Precision Coffee Collection

Fellow, a specialty coffee gear company, has partnered with NBA star Jimmy Butler’s BigFace brand on a limited edition collection that brings together coffee and culture. Butler is known for traveling with his own coffee setup, and he and Fellow have created a Limited Edition Ultimate Road Kit ($2,000). Only 20 in the world were made, including the one Butler takes with him. This complete portable brew bar comes in a custom carry-on sized Pelican 1535 Case (with wheels) for easy travel. The Kit includes the BigFace x Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Studio, Ode Gen 2, Tally Pro Studio, Monty Cappuccino Pair, and Stagg [X] Dripper Set.

Women’s Sports Club Prompts PrizePicks to Sponsor NWSL’s North Carolina Courage

PrizePicks has signed an agreement with the National Women’s Soccer League’s North Carolina Courage to become an official Daily Fantasy Sports Operator of the Courage. PrizePicks is the first fantasy sports operator to partner with a team in the NWSL. The two-year partnership comes after PrizePicks became an official member of Sports Innovation Lab’s Women’s Sports Club, powered by Ally. The Women’s Sports Club was designed to accelerate media investment into women’s sports by connecting decision-makers from across the industry.

iHeartMedia Teams With Michael Smith’s on ‘Inflection’ Podcast Network

Inflection Network (IN), an innovative new sports podcast network from renowned sports journalist Michael Smith and veteran entertainment attorney Terrence Williams, proudly announces its official launch in collaboration with iHeartMedia’s iHeartPodcasts, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac. The new podcast network will debut with season three of listener favorite “Comeback Stories,” with new originals joining the slate soon. Together with iHeartPodcasts, Inflection Network will develop and produce original audio content. IN’s strategic distribution and marketing partnership with iHeart promises to bring captivating conversations to a broad audience.

WWE, Slim Jim Announce Largest Sponsorship in WWE History

WWE and Slim Jim announced a multi-layered partnership, starting with Slim Jim serving as the Presenting Sponsor of a marquee match at SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Ford Field in Detroit. This partnership between the two brands marks the largest sponsorship deal in WWE history. The two global brands will tap into their history with a multi-platform campaign which begins with “The SummerSlam Battle Royal Presented by Slim Jim,” the first of several custom integrations at WWE’s Premium Live Events. As part of the pact, Slim Jim will also activate at Survivor Series in November, in addition to Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

Sportfive to Manage Myrtle Beach Classic PGA Tour Event Starting in 2024

Global sports marketing agency Sportfive will manage and operate the Myrtle Beach Classic, a new PGA TOUR event sponsored by Visit Myrtle Beach that will debut in 2024. In its role, the agency’s Golf Events division will oversee all aspects of the event’s operation and management, including sponsorships, hospitality, pro-am, volunteers and driving event ticket sales. Sportfive’s management of the event will include several volunteer opportunities for the Myrtle Beach community to get involved as well as sponsorship opportunities for local businesses.

Arsenal, Emirates Extend Front-of-Shirt Partnership

Arsenal and Emirates have extended their front-of-shirt sponsorship, making it the longest-running such partnership in Premier League history. The club’s deal with the UAE’s leading flag carrier, which began in July 2006, will now run until at least 2028, taking the collaboration to a minimum of 22 years. Emirates has been ever-present on the front of the men’s, women’s and academy team shirts, and Arsenal’s home in north London has featured the Emirates name since it opened in 2006. The airline has also taken the club on many pre-season tours helping it to connect with supporters around the world.

Retired Stanley Cup Winners Sign With PBX Pickleball

PBX Pickleball, the company that unites retired professional athletes with the pickleball community, has signed former NHL players Patrick Sharp, Dave Bolland, and Freddy Modin as PBX Pros. Jarmo Kekäläinen, the current General Manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets and retired player, also announced he signed with PBX Pickleball as a PBX Pro. Sharp, Bolland, Modin and Kekäläinen will participate in the PBX Tour, PBX Pro-Ams, PBX Dream Weekends and PBX Corporate Events starting later this year. Amateur pickleball players will have the opportunity to take the pickleball courts with retired hockey players, in addition to retired athletes from baseball, football, basketball, and other sports. As part of its outreach to athletes across major American sports, PBX Pickleball partnered with the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) and the NHL Alumni Association.

PURCHASES

National Cycling League Announces New Investors

The National Cycling League (NCL) has added new investors to its diverse and star-studded roster, including Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom Sports Holdings, former NFL wide receiver Desmond Howard and CEO of DraftKings Jason Robins. They join Will Ventures, Founder Collective, Collab Capital, Impellent Ventures, Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins, Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers, Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans, Emmanuel Acho, and Michele Roberts, former NBA executive director. Boardroom Sports Holdings also holds stakes in Philadelphia Union (MLS), Gotham FC (NWSL), Athletes Unlimited, League One Volleyball, TMRW Sports, Premier Lacrosse League and majority ownership in Major League Pickleball’s Brooklyn Aces. The league aims to increase the passion and enthusiasm for cycling among the next generation of fans while reducing the knowledge barrier through the addition of a scoreboard and establishing a league structure like those of other professional sports. As the first majority-women and minority-owned professional sports league in the U.S., the NCL is dedicated to reimagining the future of sports and ownership.

Tempus Ex Machina Acquires Biocore and Becomes Infinite Athlete

Tempus Ex Machina, the global technology startup, has acquired Biocore, a company of engineers and scientists that provide advising, analytics and testing to global corporations and sports leagues dedicated to the understanding and reduction of injury. Tempus Ex’s proprietary technology, FusionFeed, enables the creation of new interactive experiences around live events. Tempus Ex’s MVX technology is available to any sports property for integration and provides viewers with high-quality AI-driven personalized elements including graphic overlays, match statistics, automated highlights, augmented reality (AR), real-time player tracking and more. Biocore has decades of experience developing and applying engineering knowledge for protecting people in automotive, sports, military, and other environments by performing influential and highly-cited research, maintaining state-of-the-art testing capabilities, and leveraging a global network of leaders in biomechanical engineering and data analytics.