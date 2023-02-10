Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for February 10

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and products across the sports business industry.

Personnel

PGA of America Names Chief Operating Officer

The PGA of America has hired former Topgolf executive Craig Kessler as Chief Operating Officer. Kessler, who served as COO and head of emerging concepts at Topgolf from 2016-21, and was most recently CEO of Buff City Soap, an experiential retail company based in Dallas. Kessler served as the primary point of contact between Topgolf and the PGA, and during his tenure Topgolf employed more than 60 PGA Members. Before joining Topgolf, he worked at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR) and Providence Equity Partners.

LPGA Names Head of Sales and Partnerships

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) has hired Nicole Metzger as chief sales and partnerships officer. For the past four years Metzger served as SVP of national sales at JMI Sports, and previously held partnership and business development roles with Hornets Sports and Entertainment; the Miami Dolphins Football Club; the NBA; Proxy Partners, LLC; the Denver Broncos; and Kroenke Sports Enterprises.

Endeavor Names Chief Communications Officer

Global sports and entertainment company Endeavor (NYSE: EDR) has appointed Maura McGreevy as chief communications officer. McGreevy has served as the head of communications for Endeavor subsidiaries IMG and 160/90 since 2014. As CCO, McGreevy will be responsible for the company’s worldwide communications strategy and operations, while also serving as lead spokesperson. She will lead Endeavor’s global communications team, overseeing corporate communications—inclusive of public relations, events and hospitality, internal communications, social and creative—for Endeavor and its subsidiaries.

Partnerships

Unibet Partners With the NHL in Sweden

Unibet has entered a multiyear agreement to become an official partner of the National Hockey League in Sweden. As part of the partnership, Unibet, part of Kindred Group plc, will have access to marketing rights and tailored content that will enhance customers’ experience. Unibet will receive in-game advertising through the Digital Enhanced Dasherboard (DED) technology and premier marketing positions on NHL digital assets. It will also get rights to use NHL marks, logos and official designations.

Chiefs Name First Multi-Year Partner in Germany

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a multi-year partnership with Engelbert Strauss, making the German workwear manufacturer and retailer the franchise’s first multi-year partner in Germany as part of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) rights program. The agreement designates Englebert Strauss the official workwear of the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany and was facilitated with the help of SPORTFIVE. Engelbert Strauss will get use of the Chiefs IP for marketing and advertising purposes, digital and social media assets on Chiefs owned and operated German platforms, experiential opportunities, as well as access to NFL Germany games and hospitality opportunities. The company will also receive multiple benefits specific to the Chiefs upcoming 2023 Germany game, including tickets, hospitality packages, VIP experiences, as well as activation opportunities around the game. Engelbert Strauss also has the right to create a co-branded workwear collection and products using the visual identity of the Kansas City Chiefs.

CAA Agrees to Media Rights Package With CBS Sports, FloSports

The Colonial Athletic Association announced a comprehensive media rights agreement with CBS Sports and FloSports. The new four-year extension with CBS Sports will provide the conference with more nationally-televised basketball games than ever. The conference extended its partnership with FloSports to serve as the exclusive digital platform for live and on-demand coverage of CAA sports through 2026-27. The eight-figure agreement with FloSports is the most lucrative media rights deal in league history and will see over 1,200 games air annually across 13 sports, including the majority of conference championships. The partnership expansion deals with both CBS Sports and FloSports were each negotiated by Collegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG).