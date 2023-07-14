Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for July 14

Welcome to Sportico’s transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and products across the sports business industry.

PERSONNEL

Kiswe Appoints Chris Pantoya as Chief Operating Officer

Kiswe, an interactive, fan-first cloud video company, has appointed Chris Pantoya as chief operating officer. In her new role, Pantoya will focus on driving Kiswe’s growth and leading the company’s global operations, including its finance, human resource and business operations teams. She will report directly to Kiswe’s CEO, Glenn Booth. Most recently, Pantoya served as chief commercial officer and head of strategy at Fan Controlled Sports and Entertainment, where she helped to build out content and strategic partnerships such as TV/digital distribution and betting, as well as leading the company’s overall revenue function (sponsorship, merchandise and advertising).

USL Super League Names Carrie Taylor Vice President of Operations

The USL Super League has added veteran sports executive Carrie Taylor to its leadership team as vice president of operations. Taylor joins the USL with three decades of soccer experience, and was the first female assistant coach for a men’s professional team in the United Soccer League with the USL Championship’s San Diego Loyal SC. Taylor will oversee and operate the planning and execution of Super League competitions, collaborate on the implementation and progression of league standards, as well as assist in creating the overall strategy for the launch of the league in 2024.

PARTNERSHIPS

Inter Miami CF, Fracht Group Announce Multiyear Partnership

Inter Miami CF has reached a multiyear partnership with international freight forwarder and logistics service provider Fracht Group, making it the first global partner of the club’s new era. Fracht Group becomes the Official and Exclusive Right Jersey Sleeve Partner of Inter Miami CF and the Official Logistics Services Partner of Inter Miami CF. Beginning this weekend, the Fracht Group logo will be displayed on the right sleeve of all Inter Miami CF game jerseys. The freight forwarder will be featured prominently on signage at DRV PNK Stadium and throughout the Club’s digital platforms.

Wrexham AFC Teams Up With HP For Global Technology Partnership

Wrexham AFC unveiled HP Inc. as the club’s global technology partner, delivering devices and services to help the recently-promoted Welsh football team on and off the pitch. HP technology—including high-performance laptops, PC accessories and hybrid work-enabling services—will be used throughout the club and across back-office functions, as well as to improve the fan experience.

FIFA, TikTok Enter Collaboration to Bring Tailored Content to Women’s World Cup Fans

FIFA and TikTok have joined forces to offer tailored content from Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand as the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on 20 July. Throughout the tournament, TikTok and FIFA will bring fans closer to the action on TikTok with exciting content, including behind-the-scenes moments, team arrivals, live pre-match content promoting the game and where to watch it, match highlights, player and coach reactions and much more. Fans on TikTok will be able to access the FIFA Women’s World Cup Hub, which will also feature all the latest content from FIFA, official broadcasters, national teams, and players, as well as offer a link to access the match schedule and scores on FIFA.com. FIFA & TikTok are also working together to bring creators from around the world to Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand for the month-long tournament.

WNBA Announces Multiyear Partnership With Mielle

The WNBA reached a multi-year partnership with Mielle, making the black-founded and woman-led beauty brand an Official Marketing Partner and the Official Textured Hair Care Partner of the league. As the Official Textured Haircare Partner, Mielle will leverage the WNBA’s cultural relevance amongst its diverse fanbase to reach current and future customers. The partnership will tip off with the 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, taking place at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15.

Bidstack Sports Announces Virtual Stadium Partnership With StatusPro and Commanders

Bidstack Sports, the dedicated sports technology division of Bidstack Group PLC, announced a partnership with StatusPro, creators of NFL Pro Era, and the Washington Commanders, to introduce a new technology that will enable NFL franchises to independently control the native marketing and commercial inventory within their licensed virtual stadiums. Starting this season, NFL Pro Era will integrate Bidstack Sports tech across the 30 replicated virtual stadiums within the fully licensed NFL and NFLPA virtual reality (VR) simulation game, providing NFL teams with a dedicated platform to dynamically manage their in-stadium content and unlock new frontiers for fan engagement and commercial growth. The Commanders will be the first NFL club to synchronize its real-world and virtual stadium offerings, utilizing Bidstack Sports technology designed for sports simulation games and their rights holder partners.

APP Welcomes AARP as Official Naming Rights Sponsor of Champions and Masters Divisions

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP)—a pickleball organization for professional, amateur, and recreational pickleball players of all ages—has added AARP to its sponsorship portfolio as the Official Naming Rights Sponsor of the APP Tour’s Champions and Masters Divisions and the title sponsor for the APP Tour’s Champions Cup. AARP Champions Division is the APP Tour’s official USA Pickleball-sanctioned division for professionals aged 50 and over, while AARP Masters Division is the official tour for professionals aged 60 and over. AARP will also serve as the official title sponsor of the APP Tour’s Champions Cup, an annual tournament, starting in 2024, held for professional and amateur pickleball players 50 and over. The AARP Champions Cup will take place in early 2024 at a venue to be announced.

Selkirk Sport Named Presenting Sponsor for Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tournaments on CBS Networks

Selkirk Sport, a pickleball paddle manufacturer and brand, will be the presenting sponsor for all Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) tournaments airing on the CBS Television Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. Throughout the five PPA tournaments covered in this agreement, viewers can expect to see several Selkirk commercials on the CBS Television Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. Each program will also include a branded feature known as the “Selkirk Play of the Day,” as well as several other sponsor graphics and features to enhance viewer engagement.

Southwest Airlines Announced as the Official Airline of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour

The Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) announced Southwest Airlines as the Official Airline and the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card from Chase as the Official Credit Card of the PPA Tour. In celebration of this partnership, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card from Chase will award eight Pickleball Pros who finish at the top of the rankings this season with the airline’s Companion Pass, a unique benefit that allows qualifying Southwest Customers to designate one person to fly with them, free of airline charges (does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) every time the Customer purchases or redeems points for a flight. As part of the partnership, the PPA and Southwest will also be hosting a variety of on-site activations.

NWSL and Therabody Announce Official Partnership

In an alliance designed to support athletes on and off the field, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and wellness technology leader Therabody have reached an official partnership. As part of the agreement, Therabody will become NWSL’s Official Wellness Technology Partner, and will make recovery devices such as Theragun PRO, WaveRoller and RecoveryAir JetBoots available on the sidelines at all NWSL matches. Therabody is also making a significant investment to provide additional products, such as the FDA cleared PowerDot that helps alleviate period pain, RecoveryTherm Knee and RecoveryTherm Back and Core, among others, to every player in the league. The NWSL and Therabody plan to better understand the needs of women athletes and help reduce gender inequity in sports by investing in bespoke research and by ensuring that the NWSL athletes have the same access to Therabody technologies and education as their male counterparts.

Google, WNBPA Unveil Google Pixel Players’ Lounge for WNBA All-Star Weekend

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association and Google Pixel announced the creation of the “Google Pixel Players’ Lounge” during the WNBA All-Star weekend in Las Vegas. The Pixel Players’ Lounge is a destination that blends sport, culture, music and camaraderie. This exclusive space celebrates the players and is a dedicated space where they can relax, socialize and meet during All-Star week. It also includes a gifting suite for the All-Stars and Skills Challenge players, with the latest Google Pixel technology and products from women-led brands and a Pixel Portrait Studio.

AC Milan and BMW Renew Their Partnership

AC Milan and BMW have renewed the partnership signed in 2021 with the Italian branch of the BMW Group, which is staying on as the Club’s Premium Partner and Automotive Partner. The two brands are committed to the idea that sustainability is a key strategic asset both in terms of business and the relationship with the environment and society, with a particular duty of care toward the youngest generations. The objective of the partnership is to embark on a journey of development, which leans toward the promotion of sustainable transportation at the club and in society, in such a way as to raise greater awareness on key themes such as reducing one’s carbon footprint and the importance of a circular approach to business.

AT&T Renews Multiyear Partnership to Be Sponsor of MLS, Leagues Cup and FMF

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the marketing arm of Major League Soccer (MLS), announced multiyear extensions between AT&T and Leagues Cup, Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and MLS. AT&T is a long-standing sponsor of both MLS and FMF, and this extension allows AT&T to leverage its expertise in innovation and technology to deepen engagement for the next generation of fans who make up the highest percentage of millennial and Hispanic audience of any major U.S. sport. AT&T will be instrumental in an exciting new chapter for North American soccer with the debut of Leagues Cup, where MLS and Liga MX clubs will compete in the official Concacaf competition to be played across the U.S. and Canada this summer. The top three finishers will qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup and have an opportunity to earn a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Retired MLB All-Stars Matt Holliday, Mike Lowell, Josh Beckett and Jeff Conine Sign with PBX Pickleball

PBX Pickleball, the company that unites retired professional athletes with the pickleball community, has signed 7x All-Star and World Series Champion Matt Holliday, 4x All-Star and 2x World Series Champion Mike Lowell, 3x All-Star and 2x World Series Champion Josh Beckett, and 2x All-Star and 2x World Series Champion Jeff Conine. Holliday, Lowell, Beckett and Conine will participate in the PBX Tour, PBX Pro-Ams, PBX Dream Weekends and PBX Corporate Events starting later this year. Amateur pickleball players will have the opportunity to take the pickleball court with retired baseball players, in addition to retired athletes from hockey, football, basketball and other sports.

D-III’s Landmark Conference Signs Historic Multiyear Agreement with FloSports

The Landmark Conference will become the first Division III Conference to sign a multiyear agreement with sports streaming service and original content provider FloSports, beginning with the 2023-24 academic year. Under the deal, FloSports will become the digital platform provider of the Landmark Digital Network, which will see it stream all live and on-demand Landmark events, including the league’s 23 championships. The partnership will allow Landmark to expand its exposure to a global audience while building a stronger relationship with its fans.

PRODUCTS

Sam Mewis joins Men In Blazers Line-Up for 2023 Women’s World Cup

The Men in Blazers media network’s programming line-up for the 2023 Women’s World Cup coverage is headlined by Sam Mewis, 2019 World Cup winner and U.S. Soccer’s 2020 Player of the Year. Mewis will host daily coverage throughout the tournament. The slate of programming includes daily podcasts, exclusive interviews with U.S. women’s national team stars live from their headquarters in New Zealand, the launch of a daily newsletter covering every aspect of the tournament and its impact on the global women’s game and Twitch livestream watchalongs co-hosted by Mewis and captain Becky Sauerbrunn, as well as a slew of celebrity guests.

Vivid Seats Launches First Generative AI Live Events Discovery Plugin for ChatGPT

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) has launched the first live events plugin for OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Combining its own real-time data with ChatGPT technology, this Vivid Seats tool is meant to capture the consumer demand around live events and make event discovery and ticket purchase even more fun and exciting. This new experience will provide curated and personalized recommendations for fans who are looking to discover the best events to attend based on their current mood, new artists and teams to see based on their current preference, and the answer to the age-old question: “What should I do this weekend?” The ChatGPT plugin will provide insight on topics like the most popular events that are currently trending, what live events are happening nearby, what seats have the best view, how to earn rewards on purchases and how to pick the best seats for any budget.