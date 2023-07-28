Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for July 28

Welcome to Sportico’s transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships, purchases and products across the sports business industry.

PARTNERSHIPS

Arch Manning Partners With Panini America

Arch Manning, an incoming freshman QB at Texas, has exclusively partnered with Panini America, the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles company. Manning’s partnership with Panini—his first and only NIL agreement to date—will include exclusive autographed trading cards. To commemorate the announcement, Panini and Manning will be holding an auction for a 1-of-1 Arch Manning Throwback Prizm Black Autographed Card, with 100% of proceeds from the sale going to St. David’s Foundation, which serves St. David’s Children’s Hospital in Austin. The winning bidder will also receive a meet-and-greet experience with Manning that will include attending the check presentation to St. David’s Foundation.

DP World Becomes a Worldwide Partner of the Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America have reached a deal to make DP World become a Worldwide Partner of the Ryder Cup. As part of the partnership agreement, DP World will use the Ryder Cup as a global platform to engage with customers, prospects and stakeholders. Fans can expect to see a series of digital and experiential initiatives run in conjunction with the partnership including the presence of DP World’s “second life” golf ball container in the Ryder Cup fan village, where fans will be encouraged to donate unwanted to golf balls to be given back to grassroots golf projects around the world.

PGA of America Joins Aivot Golf & Sports to Expand Game in India

The PGA of America and Aivot Golf & Sports Management Private Limited to elevate golf in India through the creation of world-class golf courses, golf academies and state-of-the-art hotel and residential amenities. Aivot is a new entity focused on land acquisition, recreational sports management, and the creation of hotel and residential developments across India, and the partnership underscores the PGA of America’s commitment to nurturing golfers at all levels and propelling the sport’s expansion globally. This collaborative effort will focus on developing new and existing golf infrastructure, providing opportunities for aspiring golfers and promoting the sport’s accessibility and inclusivity. Initial developments include multiple PGA of America-branded golf facilities located throughout India.

House of Highlights’ Creator League Partnering With Dream Con Convention

House of Highlights’ Creator League is partnering with Dream Con, the anime and gaming convention in Austin, Texas. The fans will watch HOH live events in a 10,000-seat arena. A 5-on-5 basketball game features two teams of creators with captains Mark Phillips and Jidion. The Dodgeball Showdown on Saturday will start with a women’s game followed by RDC vs. SomeBros. The hosting duo, Broadcast Boys, will lead the live stream for fans tuning in via YouTube, TikTok and The BR App—along with special guests, explaining what’s happening, giving live play-by-play and interviewing participants.

Joe Burrow Links Up With Bodyarmor as Athlete Partner

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has partnered with Bodyarmor sports drink as the brand’s newest athlete partner. Burrow joins the brand’s athlete roster which includes Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Ronald Acuna Jr., Alex Morgan, Sabrina Ionescu and Bryce Young. As part of the multiyear partnership, Burrow will star in national advertising campaigns, appear at local retail events in Cincinnati and be featured in OOH + digital and social media activations for Bodyarmor.

Minute Media Named Official Content Partner of Bundesliga

Bundesliga International has joined forces with digital content specialists Minute Media to provide more German football moments to fans throughout North America. The partnership kicks off with The Players’ Tribune and 90min following Borussia Dortmund as they head to San Diego, Las Vegas and Chicago as part of the team’s U.S. tour. In addition to behind-the-scenes content from the tour on 90min, the collaboration will include in-depth features with select athletes from the Bundesliga, which will live on The Players’ Tribune platform. From the start of the 2023-24 season, a selection of Minute Media’s sports platform portfolio will have access to a wide range of content from the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, including the latest highlights clips, interviews with top stars, and the DFL’s vast Bundesliga matchday archive.

Sportfive Client Jon Rahm Lands Trio of Partnerships

Two-time Major Golf Champion and Sportfive Golf client Jon Rahm has secured a new partnership with Santander, while extending his relationships with existing partners Blue Yonder and Callaway. Rahm’s great success (five wins and one major championship since fall of 2022) have led to him becoming the highest-paid golf endorser globally. Sportfive has represented Rahm since he turned professional in 2016. Since then, he has amassed 21 career wins, including the 2021 U.S. Open and 2023 Masters, and has been ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings for 52 weeks.

WWE, C4 Energy Drink Brand Extend Partnership and Launch Product Collaboration

WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Nutrabolt, owner of the C4 brand, announced an expansion to their multiyear partnership with the launch of their first co-branded product collaboration: WWE-inspired flavors of C4 Ultimate Pre-Workout Powder and C4 Ultimate Energy Drink. The products will be available exclusively at GNC ahead of WWE SummerSlam in Detroit on Aug. 5. The C4 Ultimate Energy x WWE collection will consist of five special edition flavors and each product label will feature design inspiration drawn from WWE Championship titles. As the Official Energy Drink of SummerSlam, the new C4 Ultimate Energy x WWE co-branded drinks will be featured across the SummerSlam broadcast.

Aflac Named Title Sponsor of First NCAA Regular-Season Game in Paris

Complete Sports Management (CSM) has added title sponsor Aflac, a provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S., to the Oui-Play event that will open the 2023-24 college basketball season in Paris, France, on Nov. 6. Former women’s basketball national champions and preseason top-10 selections Notre Dame and South Carolina will make history playing the first NCAA regular-season game in Paris, with tipoff at Halle Georges Carpentier Arena set for 1 p.m. ET with the game airing live on ESPN. As the event’s title sponsor, Aflac will continue to raise awareness around its work to help with expenses health insurance doesn’t cover while furthering its commitment to elevating and supporting athletes and coaches across college sports.

Pro Volleyball Federation Partners With Navigate Ahead of 2024 Debut Season

Pro Volleyball Federation has joined forces with Navigate, a data-driven consulting firm in sports and entertainment, to establish a global media rights distribution strategy as the league prepares for its 2024 launch. Co-founders Dave Whinham and Stephen Evans will lead Pro Volleyball Federation’s distribution efforts, working to ensure that the mission of Pro Volleyball Federation—to showcase the sport at a major league level and provide opportunities to America’s volleyball players and athletes from around the world—is shared with a national and global audience.

Pro Tennis Players Eugenie Bouchard, Monica Puig Partner With World Jai-Alai League

Tennis stars Eugenie Bouchard and Monica Puig announced a new partnership with the World Jai-Alai League (WJAL), becoming ambassadors and official spokespersons. Bouchard, who has been ranked as high as world No. 5 in the WTA, will serve as a league ambassador and help promote the sport to her fans. Monica Puig, 2016 Olympic gold medalist, will be a spokesperson for the league and co-owner of the Lifestyle Miami Chargers for the upcoming season. Earlier this year, the league welcomed NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis to the league’s board of directors and recently added retired UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal as team owner of the Dejada Devils. Lewis, Masvidal, Bouchard and Puig will join league leadership and players during the upcoming Draft Day on Aug. 8 at the Magic City Fronton in Miami.

PBX Pickleball Links Up With Zinc Agency

PBX Pickleball, a new organization that unites the pickleball community with retired professional athletes, announced a partnership with Zinc Agency to lead the implementation for corporate experiences centered around pickleball. Zinc becomes the official corporate sales and hospitality partner of PBX Corporate Experiences, which is one of four platforms of PBX Pickleball that will feature top retired professional athletes from all major sports, including baseball, hockey, football and basketball.

PRODUCTS

Playfly Launches Playfly Sports Consulting

Playfly Sports has launched Playfly Sports Consulting. Led by Michael Neuman and Dan Parise, Playfly Sports Consulting will advise brands how best to deploy strategic investments through activations across sports and entertainment. The new division will provide brands with the ability to procure talent, secure strategic sponsorships, manage intellectual property rights and activate across a multitude of events and venues. Playfly Sports Consulting will work with clients to capture sports and entertainment opportunities within and beyond Playfly’s portfolio.

Aristocrat Gaming Unveils First Look at NFL-Themed Slot Machines

Aristocrat Gaming and the NFL released the first visuals of the new NFL-themed slot machines with the reveal of NFL SuperBowl Jackpots, which will come to casino floors across the country at the start of the 2023 NFL season. The original license agreement was announced in 2021, providing both companies with an opportunity to drive engagement through a slot gaming experience. This reveal of NFL Super Bowl Jackpots on the new King Max cabinet is the first of several games that will be unveiled over time as part of this multiyear agreement. Casino players of Super Bowl Jackpots have the chance to win a $1 million progressive jackpot, where permitted, and experience additional gameplay features, including six licensed stadium anthems.

PURCHASES

Packers Acquire ‘Foamation,’ Makers of Original Cheesehead

The Green Bay Packers have acquired Foamation Inc., the company that created the original Cheesehead hat, along with a wide variety of specialty foam products. Foamation, based in Milwaukee, was founded in 1987 and has since become a universally recognized symbol for Wisconsinites and Packers fans. After more than 30 years as a family business, the owners wanted to sell, and since the Packers were already the largest purchaser of their products, the team got the first chance to bid. The Packers have sold Foamation’s products in the Packers Pro Shop for several years, and the team was excited about the opportunity to continue growing the brand. All Cheesehead hats and related foam products will continue to be manufactured in Wisconsin.

Baron Davis Invests in Fan Owned SailGP Racing Team

Fanvest.io announced entrepreneur, investor and two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis has agreed to become the first professional athlete participant and investor in its Fan Owned SailGP Team, a new team in the global SailGP League. Fanvest.io allows fans to invest in the ownership of various sports and entertainment entities. The Fan Owned SailGP Team is the first professional sailing team to allow fans to both invest in a team and participate as owners. Through the venture, up to 1,950 investors have participatory ownership with VIP race weekends and team meetings, along with team governance through a hybrid decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structure, leveraging the NEAR Protocol that allows voting on key proposals, from the name of the team to electing the sporting manager. The team aims to be the 11th team in the global sail racing league that kicked off Season 4 in June. The team is expected to premiere in Season 5 (2024) and will be based in Bermuda, covering the Bermuda and Caribbean regions.