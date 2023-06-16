Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 16

Welcome to Sportico’s transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and products across the sports business industry.

PERSONNEL

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Names Jerome Bettis to Board

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) has appointed NFL Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis to its board of directors, effective immediately. Since his retirement from the NFL in 2006, Bettis has worked in various sports media roles. In 2022, Bettis finished his bachelor’s degree at the University of Notre Dame.

Bay FC Announce CEO and General Manager

Bay FC, the Bay Area’s NWSL expansion team, has hired Brady Stewart as the club’s first CEO and Lucy Rushton as its first general manager. Stewart will lead the building of the organization in the front office and on the field, while working closely with the team’s co-founders, including investment firm Sixth Street and USWNT legends Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner. Before joining Bay FC, Stewart led the growth of Levi Strauss & Co.’s direct-to-consumer business in the United States. Rushton will lead Bay FC’s player recruiting and development efforts. She was most recently the GM for the MLS team D.C. United, becoming the second woman ever to hold that position at the time.

Tennis Champion Maria Sharapova Joins Wolf & Shepherd as Strategic Advisor

Wolf & Shepherd, a California-based lifestyle brand, announced that tennis champion and entrepreneur Maria Sharapova has joined the team as strategic advisor and board member. With this new partnership, Maria will sit on the board of Wolf & Shepherd as well as be involved as a strategic advisor for various aspects of design, business and company growth. As strategic advisor, Sharapova joins Steve Nash, Rob Gronkowski and Olympic heptathlete Annie Kunz as a partner.

Fatma Samoura to Step Down as FIFA Secretary General

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura will leave her role at the end of the year after seven years. The first woman and non-European to hold the role as head of FIFA’s administration, Samoura was appointed in May 2016 by recently elected president Gianni Infantino. She oversaw a restructuring at FIFA that included the appointment of two deputy secretary generals, a new Women’s Football Division, a Technical Development Division, a chief compliance officer and programs for FIFA’s 211 member associations.

Peloton Hires Hayes Grooms as Vice President, Global Talent and Instructor Strategy

As vice president, global talent and instructor strategy at Peloton, Hayes Grooms will work with Peloton’s team of 50-plus instructors, overseeing the support structure and vision for Peloton’s global instructor strategy. He will work out of Peloton’s New York City HQ and report to Peloton’s chief content officer, Jen Cotter. Grooms was most recently the head of athlete marketing at Dapper Labs and oversaw athlete, talent and influencer marketing and athlete partnerships and relations.

PARTNERSHIPS

SailGP and Oracle Expand Cloud Technology Partnership

SailGP, a global racing league, and Oracle have extended their partnership through the end of 2026, and will expand the league’s use of Oracle Cloud during its fourth season. As part of the new agreement, SailGP is using Oracle Customer Experience technology to power its new fan engagement platform The Dock, a free fan loyalty program powered by Oracle Fusion Applications and built on NEAR protocol, the league’s blockchain partner. Through the extended partnership, Oracle will also become the Title Partner of the inaugural Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles on July 22 and 23, an addition to SailGP’s 12-event global calendar for Season 4, which kicks off in Chicago on June 16.

WNBA Announces Multiyear Partnership With Discount Tire and Continental Tire

The WNBA has reached a multiyear exclusive partnership with Discount Tire and one of its brands, Continental Tire. They have been named the Official Tire Retailer and Official Tire of the WNBA. As part of the partnership, Discount Tire and Continental Tire will receive media exposure across a variety of platforms including TV visual signage and on-court virtual signage during WNBA national broadcasts, as well as across the league’s official social and digital sites. Discount Tire operates retail stores in nine WNBA team markets and offers online tires and wheels sales to consumers across the U.S.

Blues Partner With Credenza Inc. to Develop Blockchain-Based Engagement Program

The St. Louis Blues are entering into a multiyear agreement with Credenza Inc. to launch an integration of Credenza’s web3 software and proprietary open source technology into the team’s app-based fan engagement program, Bluenatics. The enhanced program, named Bluenatics Passport, will serve as a universal ID for all fan activities across ticketing, concessions, retail, partner locations and online. Through Credenza’s web3 software, the Blues will be able to deliver discounts, offers and exclusive experiences in real time, based on fan habits, purchases and behaviors.

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona Reaches Naming Rights Agreement With Stage Front

RCD Espanyol has reached an agreement with Stage Front, a company based in Columbia, Md., for the stadium to be renamed Stage Front Stadium. The American company, which is a partner of LaLiga North America, holds partnerships with Front Row Motorsports, promoter Matchroom Boxing and ONE Championship. Stage Front will seek to improve the ticketing service, as well as the stadium’s VIP experience, both on matchday and for the rest of the events that take place in the facility. RCD Espanyol will activate as many of its own spaces as possible to give visibility and promote options offered by Stage Front.

LaLiga, Play Anywhere Enable Rightsholders to Provide Viewer Interactive Experiences

LaLiga has joined forces with Play Anywhere Holdings in a multiyear agreement. The collaboration will change the ways fans engage with LaLiga’s content, including live games, video on demand (VOD) and highlight clips. The new partnership allows rightsholders to enable interactive experiences associated with LaLiga content and generate new revenue streams when they use Play Anywhere’s Clearinghouse and Interactive Panel. The service made its debut this quarter with LaLiga’s direct-to-consumer offering in Asia. For fans, Play Anywhere’s AI engine offers real-time interactivity, including personalized gaming and e-commerce opportunities.

Campbell Snacks Named Official Snack Sponsor of Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer (MLS) and Campbell Snacks, a division of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB), have reached a new partnership that designates Campbell Snacks as official snack sponsors of the league through the 2026 season. The partnership will allow Campbell Snacks to connect MLS fans with brands like Goldfish crackers, Pepperidge Farm cookies, Lance sandwich crackers and Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, through ads in stadiums league-wide, retail displays and community impact programs across select markets. The partnership provides Campbell Snacks brands with presence in MLS stadiums, as well as on-site activations during events like MLS All-Star and MLS Cup. Additionally, Campbell will activate community programs in partnership with MLS Works in locations and neighborhoods across the league.

PURCHASES

MMA Fighter Jorge Masvidal Buys Jai-Alai Team

Recently retired UFC fighter and current combat sports promoter Jorge Masvidal has joined the World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) as the newest team owner, purchasing the Dejada Devils for the upcoming fall season in Miami. Masvidal and other team owners will build their roster for the upcoming fall season at Draft Day on Aug. 8 at the Magic City Fronton in Miami. Masvidal retired from the UFC on April 8 after co-headlining UFC 287 in his hometown of Miami.

Wasserman Acquires Squadra Sports Management

Wasserman has acquired Squadra Sports Management and rebranded the practice as “Wasserman Cycling.” As part of the acquisition, Squadra managing director Dries Smets has joined Wasserman as senior vice president, cycling, along with all former Squadra employees. Squadra Sports’ roster includes riders whose achievements include five Monuments (Roubaix 2017, Flanders ‘17, Roubaix ‘19, San Remo ‘19 and ‘21) and two Road World Championships (‘20 and ‘21).

PRODUCTS

F1 Arcade Announces £30 Million Raise

F1 Arcade, a social hospitality concept with a Formula 1 simulator racing experience, closed its latest round of fundraising, bringing in £30 million ($38 million) in investments. This funding will support F1 Arcade’s international expansion plans, primarily in the United States. F1 Arcade plans to open more than 30 locations globally by the end of 2027, with the first U.S. site in Boston scheduled to open in 2024. The round was led by Liberty Media and Formula 1, with participation from investment firm Imbiba. There was also support from names across F1, including McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Logan Sargeant.

Intersport Basketball Division Announces Creation of Arizona Tip-Off

Intersport, a Chicago-based sports marketing and events agency, has created the Arizona Tip-Off, a men’s college basketball tournament scheduled for Nov. 17-19. DePaul, South Carolina, Grand Canyon and San Francisco make up the inaugural four-team Cactus Division, while Northern Arizona, Purdue Fort Wayne, South Dakota and VMI will compete in the Desert Division. The Arizona Tip-Off will take place at Desert Diamond Arena, located across the street from State Farm Stadium, the host venue for the 2024 Final Four.