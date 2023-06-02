Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and products across the sports business industry.

PERSONNEL

S+C Communications Appoints Former NBA Executive as EVP

S+C Communications has opened an East Coast office in New York City and hired former NBA executive Kim Mandara as executive vice president, communications & business development. She will also serve as managing director of S+C’s NYC office. In her new role, Mandara will focus on expanding S+C Communications’ presence in New York to complement S+C’s existing offices on the West Coast, Southwest region and Canada. Mandara spent 13 years of her career at the National Basketball Association, where she directed the league’s corporate communication practice for the NBA, WNBA, NBA G-League, NBA 2K League and USA Basketball. She also led communications for the league’s Global Partnerships division and the Strategy & Innovation group. Mandara was previously vice president and global head of communications and events for Legends.

Big 12 Hires VP of Sales, Senior Director of Ticketing and Partnership

The Big 12 announced it will create an internal commercial sales division for the first time in the conference’s 27-year history, and it hired Sean Desmond as the Big 12’s first-ever vice president of sales, to lead commercial efforts. Desmond will report directly to Brett Yormark. Additionally, the conference is hiring Austin Greenstein as Senior Director of Ticketing and Partnerships. Greenstein, most recently with Fenway Sports Management and the Boston Red Sox, will report to Desmond.

Tom Negri Joins Octagon as Head of Octagon Rugby

Octagon has expanded its rugby business, following the acquisition of Prosport International’s rugby division. With the agreement, prominent rugby agent Tom Negri was named Head of Octagon Rugby, and Prosport’s rugby clients will join Octagon. Highlighted by Italian national team stars Sebastian Negri and Simone Ferrari, more than 20 Prosport Rugby clients from national team members, to URC players, to up and coming names across the world’s leading rugby academies, will now be represented by Octagon. Octagon Rugby & Cricket managing director Franco Barocas and SVP & Head of Octagon UK Talent and Properties Clifford Bloxham will lead the worldwide integration of Octagon’s expanded presence in rugby. Octagon Rugby’s pre-existing client roster features superstars and England national rugby team flankers Tom Curry and Ben Curry.

PARTNERSHIPS

Frito-Lay Gets in on Women’s World Cup

Frito-Lay North America and FIFA have extended their relationship, with Frito-Lay signing on as a North American tournament supporter and official USA snack of the upcoming Women’s World Cup. Frito-Lay brands Lay’s, Doritos, Cracker Jack and Cheetos will offer Women’s World Cup-branded packaging. The program also includes Tostitos, Ruffles and PopCorners. Frito-Lay have the rights to activate both across North America and in the host countries.

MLS, The Home Depot Announce Multi-Year Partnership Renewal

The Home Depot and Major League Soccer (MLS) announced a multi-year extension of their partnership. Under the agreement, The Home Depot will continue as the league’s official home improvement retailer. The two organizations will continue their combined efforts to connect with new and emerging fan segments as the sport of soccer continues to grow across North America. The Home Depot will be granted the platform to provide brand storytelling to the MLS fan base by holding activations on a national level throughout the year, and at major MLS events.

La Verde Named the Official Fuel Station of Mexico’s Men’s National Team in the U.S.

The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm and partner of Mexico’s annual U.S. tour for the past two decades, announced a multi-year partnership with La Verde gas station and convenience stores, which was named the official fuel station of the Mexican men’s national team. La Verde, which originated in Texas, and the Mexican men’s national team will continue to build La Verde’s brand relevance in the U.S. market. Mexican national team U.S. Tour matches have become one of the most popular sporting events in the U.S., with an average attendance of 60,000 fans per match in the last decade. A recent study by Equation Research identified 60 million fans of the Mexican national team in the United States, making it one of the most followed sports teams in the country.

The Soccer Tournament (TST) Unveils 14 Partners for Inaugural 2023 Event

The Soccer Tournament—the $1 million, winner-take-all, 7v7 world championship televised on NBC Sports—announced its partners for its inaugural event, which will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., June 1-4. TST will partner with 16 different brands this summer to bring the tournament to life, including Ally, Hummel, OOFOS, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), Aviation American Gin, Bodyarmor, Soccer.com, Mitre, Hyperice, Duke Sports Medicine, Kwik Goal, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Renegade GK, Central Carolina Chevy Dealers, U.S. Air Force and Wegmans. TST will feature 32 teams from eight different countries competing in a World Cup-like group stage. Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout stage, where they will compete in single elimination games for a cash grand prize. Teams competing in the event include 7-a-side teams from notable European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, West Ham, Wolverhampton, Wrexham, Como 1907 and Hapoel Tel Aviv, in addition to MLS club Charlotte FC, Liga MX’s Club Necaxa and Clint Dempsey’s Team Dempsey.

TelevisaUnivision to Use AI to Generate Video Content

WSC Sports, a artificial intelligence (AI) powered video content platform, and TelevisaUnivision, a Spanish-language media and content company, announced a long-term partnership in which TelevisaUnivision will utilize WSC Sports’ AI video solution to generate sports highlights for 15 soccer related properties to which TelevisaUnivision owns rights between Mexico and the United States. WSC Sports’ technology will be used to analyze soccer games from TelevisaUnivision in real-time, clip highlights of all the matches and create content in real time for fans. The content generated with WSC Sports’ technology will be distributed among TelevisaUnivision’s digital outlets, including OTT service ViX, along with TelevisaUnivision’s social media platforms, apps and more.

PGA Tour’s Houston Open Gets New Title Sponsor

The Astros Golf Foundation and the PGA Tour announced today that Texas Children’s, the largest pediatric and women’s health system in the nation, headquartered in Houston, will serve as title sponsor of the PGA Tour’s Houston Open in a new five-year agreement beginning in 2024 and running through 2028. The Texas Children’s Houston Open will return to the PGA Tour’s FedExCup schedule in spring of 2024. Texas Children’s has served as a Houston Open community partner for the past two years. The Texas Children’s Houston Open, which was most recently played in November 2022 and won by World No. 12 Tony Finau, will return to a spring date for the first time since 2018. As the PGA Tour returns to a calendar-year schedule in 2024, the event will not be held in 2023.

Padraig Harrington Joins SuperSpeed Golf and Brand Ambassador

SuperSpeed Golf has singed a worldwide and multi-year brand ambassador agreement with Padraig Harrington, winner of three Major Championships including the 2007 and 2008 Open Championships and the 2008 PGA Championship as well as the 2022 US Senior Open. The partnership will include social media engagement with the SuperSpeed community. SuperSpeed also supports several other players and influencers including LPGA Tour players Nanna Koerstz-Madsen and Cheyenne Night, Korn Ferry Tour player Cody Blick, and top amateur Maxwell Moldovan.

Cotti Coffee Becomes Global Sponsor of Argentina National Team

The Argentine Football Association announced a new commercial agreement with Cotti Coffee, a Chinese coffee shop chain with more than 3,000 stores throughout the region. After a first year as a Chinese regional sponsor, Cotti Coffee has increased its level of sponsorship in this renewed agreement, becoming a global sponsor of the Argentine national team. The proposal includes celebrations for the World Cup, with exclusive products dedicated to the team and multiple participation experiences for fans, prizes for consumers and annual raffles. This association with Cotti Coffee will also include various activities for the next friendly match of the Argentine team to be played in Beijing on June 15.

PRODUCTS

DSG Ventures Invests in Absolutely Ridiculous

Absolutely Ridiculous (ARiA), a creative endeavor that aims to inspire self-expression in sports through art and collaboration, has received a significant investment from DSG Ventures, the $50 million in-house fund established by Dick’s Sporting Goods to invest in companies that advance sport. The investment will support the ongoing growth of the brand’s core baseball and softball product lines and the development of new concepts and designs as Absolutely Ridiculous expands its reach into basketball, golf and other sports. It will also be used to fund both the addition of new team members and key infrastructure like Studio X, a unique creative space designed to foster collaboration between athletes, artists, entertainers and others that is set to launch this summer at the Absolutely Ridiculous headquarters in Nashville, Tenn.

German Sports Stars Sebastian Vettel, Erik Heil Announce Germany SailGP Team

Two of Germany’s leading sports stars—four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel and double Olympic sailing bronze medallist Erik Heil—announced the creation of the Germany SailGP Team, alongside team owner Thomas Riedel, president of the communications company Riedel. Germany will be the latest nation to contest the global racing league, which kicks off its fourth season on June 16-17 with the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix at Navy Pier in Chicago. Both Riedel and Vettel will take an active role in the management and performance of the team. Heil will drive the German F50 boat. Riedel communications company provides the RF infrastructure for SailGP.

Sporttotal Adds Liverpool FC Manager Jürgen Klopp as Investor

Sporttotal AG, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver automated live sports streaming, has added two-time FIFA coach of the year and current Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp to its roster of investors. Klopp joins German countryman and basketball Hall-of-Famer Dirk Nowitzki as a significant shareholder in the Cologne-based technology and media company. Sporttotal’s cameras, which leverage AI-powered software to follow the action, stream video and add graphic packages and statistical overlays without any manual oversight. Sporttotal’s technology also provides clubs, coaches and scouts with real-time statistics and state-of-the-art analytics, as well as highlight clips of each game and player edited together using artificial intelligence.