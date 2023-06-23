Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 23

Welcome to Sportico’s transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and products across the sports business industry.

PERSONNEL

TMRW Sports Adds Senior Staff in Build-Up to TGL Launch

TMRW Sports—which is focused on building progressive approaches to sports, media and entertainment—has announced the addition of three key senior executives: longtime marketing executive Jarrett Dube will become TMRW Sports’ chief marketing officer; Emmy Award-winning producer Jeff Neubarth was named vice president, media production; and Ashley Chalk joins as vice president, global partnerships from Chip Ganassi Racing. Dube, who will report to Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, will be responsible for setting the brand vision for TMRW Sports, the TGL and driving strategic growth across all platforms. Neubarth will oversee all aspects of pre and post production of TGL events. He will work closely with TGL’s global media partners to creatively leverage partner platforms and create content strategies. Neubarth most recently produced the first five editions of The Match on TNT, including one which set a record for the most-watched cable golf audience ever. Chalk comes to TMRW Sports from Chip Ganassi Racing where she was Vice President of Business Development, responsible for growing the business by developing new revenue across the Ganassi portfolio.

EA Sports Appoints New President

Electronic Arts announced that Cam Weber has been appointed president of EA Sports. This move is the result of Electronic Arts aligning its studios into two organizations: EA Sports and EA Entertainment. The evolution gives Weber expanded business and creative ownership to accelerate EA Sports’ growth plans, including building EA Sports FC and the American football franchises into connected multi-platform ecosystems. Once a game designer, Weber has worked through a variety of business models as he grew in his career from a producer and executive producer into a business executive.

College Football Playoff Director to Retire in 2025

College Football Playoff (CFP) executive director Bill Hancock will step down when his contract expires Feb. 1, 2025. Hancock was named to his position a few months after the event was created in 2012 and was the only CFP employee at the time. Hancock will remain in his current duties through the 2023-24 season. He has completed a unique trifecta in college athletics: He was the first full-time director of the NCAA Men’s Final Four, the first administrator of the Bowl Championship Series (BCS), and the first director of the College Football Playoff.

Greg Nortman Steps Down as President of Logitix

Logitix, which manages ticketing for teams and live events, announced Greg Nortman has stepped down as president of the organization to pursue other interests. Nortman joined Logitix in 2017, when it was known as Dynasty Sports and Entertainment. Nortman was named president in 2021 after five years as the company’s chief strategy officer. Before moving to Logitix, Nortman worked as chief operating officer for PrimeSport for more than five years.

Hogan Lovells Announces Office Managing Partner Changes in D.C. and New York

Global law firm Hogan Lovells announced several leadership changes that take effect on July 1, including that partner Michael Kuh has been named office managing partner for the firm’s New York office, taking over the role from Michael DeLarco. Kuh is a Corporate & Finance partner and is a senior partner in the firm’s top-ranked Sports, Media & Entertainment practice, and his elevation to this role is indicative of the success of the sports practice. Kuh has handled several major deals on behalf of Major League Cricket, USA Rugby, the National Women’s Soccer League, the International Olympic Committee and Walton-Penner Family.

Phoenix Suns and Mercury Appoint Stacey Mitch as SVP of Communications

The Phoenix Suns and Mercury have hired Stacey Mitch as the organization’s new senior vice president of communications. Mitch comes to the Suns and Mercury from Charter Communications where she oversaw strategic communications for Spectrum Networks’ portfolio of local news and sports networks, including Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum SportsNet LA. Prior to Charter, Mitch led business and basketball communications and public relations efforts for the Los Angeles Sparks, the Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum, and also worked with the San Antonio Spurs, San Antonio Silver Stars, San Antonio Rampage and the AT&T Center.

PARTNERSHIPS

Panini Signs Thompson Twins, Unveils Times Square Billboard

Panini America has reached exclusive, multi-year agreements with top NBA Draft prospects and twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson for autograph trading cards and memorabilia. Top picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, Amen and Ausar were featured on a Times Square billboard (210 W. 46th) leading up to the draft to commemorate the partnership. As part of the agreement, Amen and Ausar will also be featured on Panini NBA packaging and take part in marketing initiatives.

Camping World and SRX Announce Series Entitlement

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and Camping World have extended their title sponsor deal. Camping World will be the Official RV Retail Partner of SRX, and the series will continue to be called the Camping World SRX Series. Camping World will have a wall-to-wall presence across SRX and ESPN. Over its first two seasons, the six-race SRX series has featured drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds with an emphasis on champion-level drivers.

WNBA Inks Multi-Year Partnership With Discount Tire And Continental Tire

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has signed a multi-year exclusive partnership with Discount Tire and one of its top selling brands, Continental Tire, which have been named the Official Tire Retailer and Official Tire of the WNBA. As part of the partnership, Discount Tire and Continental Tire will receive media exposure across a variety of platforms, including through TV visual signage, and on-court virtual signage during WNBA national broadcasts, as well as across the league’s official social and digital sites. The WNBA and its newest partners will also collaborate on future promotional efforts.

Lilly Partners With LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Team USA, NBCUniversal Through 2028

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has renewed its relationship with Team USA and announced a partnership with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Lilly will now serve as an official Team USA partner in prescription medicine and health equity through 2028 to support elite athletes on their health journey to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Lilly also will support NBCUniversal’s Olympic and Paralympic coverage across all media platforms for the next five years. Lilly first partnered with Team USA and NBCUniversal in 2020 for the Tokyo Games to highlight the importance of health and wellness in an athlete’s preparation to compete on the biggest stage in sports. In addition, Lilly will serve on the LA28 Partner Advisory Council, which brings commercial partners together for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028. Lilly also will leverage marketing and media opportunities with NBCUniversal to raise awareness of treatments for diabetes, cancer and other conditions that impact the health of millions of Americans.

SlamBall, ESPN Announce Two-Year Broadcast Partnership for the 2023, 2024 Seasons

SlamBall—the sport that combines elements of basketball, football, hockey and trampolines—announced an exclusive, two-year national broadcast partnership with ESPN for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The partnership begins on Opening Night, as SlamBall relaunches live from Las Vegas on July 21 from 7-9 p.m. EDT. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will combine to air more than 30 hours of live SlamBall programming across five weekends, culminating August 17-19 with the SlamBall playoffs and championship game. All games will be played at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, with ticket sales beginning on June 27. SlamBall has a long-term partnership with global premium experiences company Legends; David Levy at Horizon Sports and Experiences is providing additional sponsorship sales support in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. SlamBall recently closed an $11 million Series A round led by Roger Ehrenberg’s IA Sports Ventures and Eberg Capital with participation from strategic investors across sports, gaming, entertainment and media.

PepsiCo Extends UCL Strategic Partnership for Three Years

PepsiCo has announced the extension of its strategic partnership with the UEFA Champions League (UCL) for another three years, further strengthening its presence across the elite football landscape. As part of this partnership, PepsiCo and UEFA will double up on activations in the U.S. and the Middle East to expand the global reach of soccer. PepsiCo and UCL will also utilize each other’s databases to access new audiences and find more innovative ways of interacting with consumers. This partnership will also aim to take digital and data engagement to the next level and continue to capture new growth channels. Additionally, Gatorade is committed to fueling everyone with hydration products and equipment such as the iconic Gatorade squeezy bottles on all match sidelines.

Sportfive to Provide Concacaf With Digital Services for National Team Competitions

Global sports marketing agency Sportfive will provide a variety of digital services to The Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) for its national team competitions. The agency supported the 2023 Nations League Final in Las Vegas and will also support the 2023 Gold Cup group stage this weekend. Sportfive will work with Concacaf to enhance the governing body’s digital presence, with a focus on establishing a stronger connection with fans, players and commercial partners, and fostering collaboration among the member associations. Among other services, the agency will manage the digital content strategy and execution for Concacaf national team competitions, including the 2023 Gold Cup, 2022-23 Nations League Finals, 2023 Road to W Gold Cup, 2023-24 Nations League, and the 2024 W Gold Cup.

SOS Secures $7.6M in Funding, Supported by Wasserman Ventures and Urban Us Capital

SOS has received $7.6 million in funding in two separate strategic partnerships: a $2.6 million investment round supported by Wasserman Ventures and $5 million round led by Urban Us Capital to support machine production and expansion. Through these partnerships, SOS will leverage the investment to expand into sports arenas, entertainment venues and college campuses, while continuing to deliver on its mission of creating a more inclusive and elevated wellness experience—underscored with always-free period care products. SOS has also appointed Thayer Lavielle, executive vice president of The Collective, Wasserman’s women-focused practice, to its board of directors. In the position, Thayer will work with SOS to identify strategic opportunities that further their global footprint and shared mission to raise the visibility of women in business.

World Putting League Expands Betting Availability

Pro League Network has expanded its World Putting League (WPL) Championship. For the first time, the WPL Championship will be available for wagering in eight states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Tennessee on DraftKings, Betfred, Action 247 (Tenn.) and additional fantasy platforms. In addition to wagering, the WPL Championship will be available to millions of viewers through Action Network, which will carry the broadcast live as the exclusive broadcast media partner of the tournament. With approval in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the WPL Championship will now be available in the nation’s first and fifth-largest sports betting jurisdictions,. Additional states where WPL Championship will be offered include Arizona, Tennessee, Colorado, Oregon, Kansas and Wyoming.

Goals Nabs Presenting Sponsor for Women’s Sports Podcast

Women’s sports marketing agency Goals has secured Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY), a as the presenting sponsor of its women’s sports business podcast: The Business Case For Women’s Sports. With Ally’s investment as the show’s presenting sponsor, the podcast will now become a weekly offering, doubling the podcast’s reach and frequency. Launched in 2020, the show features digestible interviews with leaders in women’s sports to spotlight topics like data insights, marketing strategies and sponsorship deals. In addition to sponsoring the podcast, Ally will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the A Day in the Life at GOALS in Women’s Sports content series.

Clash TV Brings Back AND1’s Icon Mixtape Tournaments Series This Summer

Interactive live-streaming platform Clash TV is teaming up with footwear and apparel brand AND1 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic ‘MixTape Open Run’ events that set the tone for decades to come. The brands will jointly live stream the Open Run events on the ClashTV platform, taking place Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the MMBL Schuler Playground in Philadelphia and Sunday, July 23, 2023 at KingDome in King Park in New York City. AND1 created the Open Run street basketball competitions to celebrate the brand’s 30th anniversary and re-introduce the company’s iconic Mixtape tours to the next generation. Back in the ‘90s, AND1 was known to ‘”own the summer” with their competitive streetball tournaments, so both Clash and And1 are now re-committed to finding the next all-star team of street ballers and connecting with this community.

PRODUCTS

PUMA and Christian Pulisic Launch Soccer Program for Underserved Youth

Puma and Christian Pulisic have launched the PUMA x Christian Pulisic Legacy Program, a platform that provides underserved youth access to the sport of soccer through product donations, camps, clinics, safe access to fields and more. The program kicked off with the opening of a new Soctainer soccer facility in the Miami area which will provide a free, safe space where local youth can play soccer, while learning skills applicable in the game and in life. PUMA will sponsor a weekly pitch-time, six days a week, and provide a coaching staff to lead the youth in skills, drills and games. As part of the program, PUMA has pledged to donate soccer balls to underserved youth. Together with The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation, PUMA and Pulisic pledge to donate a minimum of 60,000 soccer balls by the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tee Time App Customized Times for Golfers and Drives Revenue for Courses

A new tee-time app, Noteefy, uses automation to connect golfers with course availability in real-time. It gives operators “time-based demand management” for their tee sheet, using technology to drive more revenue and a better golfer experience, regardless of their POS software. The golfer inputs their playing preferences and is only informed when the time they want is available. The app improves golf course efficiency, especially since Noteefy also lets courses keep all the revenue.