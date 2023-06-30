Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 30

Welcome to Sportico’s transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships, purchases and products across the sports business industry.

PERSONNEL

BSE Global Hires Ryan Hilgers as SVP, Global Partnership Development

BSE Global has hired Ryan Hilgers as senior vice president, global partnership development. In this role, Hilgers will oversee the day-to-day leadership and sales strategy for the Global Partnerships sales team. She and the sales team are responsible for prospecting, pursuing and developing new sponsorship opportunities for all BSE Global teams and properties. Hilgers will report to Catherine Carlson, executive vice president of Global Partnerships.



Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Announces New Board Members



The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced four new board members. Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association Foundation, was named to the Board of Governors. Executive Chairman of Delano Media Group, Todd Delano; Former NBA Head Coach and Player, Vinny Del Negro; and Thomas Tull, Chairman of the USIT Fund, and Chairman of Tulco Holdings, were named to the Board of Trustees.

Frank Supovitz Joins The Famous Group’s Board of Directors

The Famous Group (TFG), a technology company that creates immersive events, activations and solutions, announced the election of award-winning live events executive Frank Supovitz to its board of directors. A 30-year industry veteran, Supovitz founded and currently serves as the CEO of Fast Traffic, an event management, production and consulting firm that has served sports and entertainment clients including the Indy 500, Major League Baseball, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Major League Soccer and Australia’s National Rugby League. Prior to Fast Traffic, Supovitz served as senior vice president of events for the NFL between 2005 and 2014 and oversaw the production of numerous Super Bowls, NFL Drafts and NFL games in London.

JMI Sports Adds Peter Thuresson and Adam Donaldson to Leadership Team

JMI Sports, a media rights and venue development company, announced two appointments to its multimedia rights leadership team: senior vice president Peter Thuresson and vice president Adam Donaldson. Both will report to JMIS Properties president Paul Archey. Thuresson will lead national brand sales and oversee all western properties, including San Diego State University and the Mountain West Conference. He comes to JMI Sports from KORE, where he was head of brand revenue at the sports data and intelligence company. Donaldson will be responsible for JMI Sports’ business development and oversee the company’s Northeast properties, including the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University, Harvard University, the Atlantic 10 Conference, the Ivy League and the Patriot League. Prior to joining JMI Sports, Donaldson led business development for Wonder Media Network.

America’s Largest Martial Arts Organization Chooses New Leader

ATA International (ATA) has named senior master Taekwon Lee as chief executive officer of the international company. Lee’s father, Eternal Grand Master H. U. Lee, founded what has become America’s largest martial arts organization with more than 950 schools and 300,000 members worldwide. Lee plans to roll out his plans for the future of the ATA organization in the coming months, which will honor the martial arts instructors, encourage continued innovation of the ATA products, and grow the value and importance of the martial arts schools within their communities around the world.

San Diego MLS Appoints New Hires

San Diego MLS, the newest team in Major League Soccer, has hired industry veterans Jen Bower and Mark Morris to oversee partnerships, premium and ticketing for the club. Bower will serve as EVP, partnerships, premium and ticketing at Legends for San Diego MLS, while Morris will be SVP, global partnerships for both San Diego MLS and Right to Dream properties. Bower previously worked at Legends, where she played helped secure naming rights and partnerships for Snapdragon Stadium, the new home of San Diego MLS. Morris served as SVP, corporate partnerships for Los Angeles Football Club as the new MLS club launched in 2018. In the past few years, Mark has served in commercial roles in European soccer, as well as NWSL.

NWSL Announces Three Senior Hires

The National Women’s Soccer League has added three senior-level hires to the front office, including Dr. Andria Johnson as senior director of people and inclusion, Bobbi-Sue Doyle-Hazard as vice president of legal and Jordan Dolbin as head of social and influencer marketing. Johnson will oversee the development and implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the front office and across the league. Doyle-Hazard will oversee all licensing and media rights agreements and sponsorship transactions, in addition to providing legal expertise regarding ownership transactions, expansion matters and other strategic initiatives. Dolbin will develop and guide the league’s strategic use of social media.

Game Designer Hedlund Joins Fitness Gaming Pioneer Quell

Quell, the UK-based fitness gaming developer and publisher, has appointed Stieg Hedlund as VP of design. Hedlund invented dozens of now-standard game mechanics, and brings his expertise of game design innovation to Quell as the company works to revolutionize the burgeoning fitness gaming sector. He will be responsible for leading development of Quell’s first game, Shardfall, and future games under development, as the countdown to the launch of Quell’s proprietary ‘Impact’ fitness gaming platform grows closer.

SPORTFIVE Announces Two Recent Hires

Global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE has appointed Josh Ellovich as SVP, business development in the New York office. He will be responsible for the growth of the agency’s wide array of services supporting brand’s partnership investments including sponsorship consulting, activation services, experiential/production, analytics and digital. Previously Ellovich worked at Diamond Integrated Marketing as group head, U.S. where he opened Diamond’s U.S. office and helped bolster their sponsorship consulting. Additionally, SPORTFIVE has named Paige Bonomi as senior director, global gaming & esports where she will be responsible for overseeing go-to-market strategy and brand-led partnerships the agency’s global esports and gaming rights holder clients. Bonomi was previously a member of the global sales team at esports organization, Team Liquid..

PARTNERSHIPS

BMO Named Official Supporter of Women’s World Cup 2023 in North America

FIFA and BMO announced the bank has been named as an Official Supporter of the Women’s World Cup 2023 in North America. Throughout the tournament, BMO will be joining fans across North America in supporting athletes from around the world as they compete in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 through Aug. 20. In addition to BMO’s support of the Women’s World Cup, BMO is also the Official Bank for the 2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals and the 2023 Gold Cup.

Presidio and NHL Launch Multiyear North American Partnership

Presidio, a digital services and solution provider, and the NHL announced a multiyear North American partnership naming Presidio an Official Technology Innovation Partner of the NHL. Presidio will help enhance the league’s technological infrastructure, integrating data, designing and creating applications to support the broadcast of more than 1,300 games annually, and leveraging managed services to support day-to-day operations.

Delta Airlines, AMB Sports and Entertainment Extend Partnership

AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) announced Delta Air Lines as a Founding Partner and Official Airlines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’ Atlanta United. This new deal marks a multiyear extension of Delta’s longtime partnership with AMBSE. As part of the partnership, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Delta have created the Delta Fly-Through Lanes, the stadium’s biometric entry operation that launched during the Falcons’ 2022 season. Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s Delta Fly Through Lanes allow Falcons and Atlanta United fans who opt-in, to use a biometric fingerprint of their facial features as their stadium ticket.

Soccer Champions Tour Announces DirecTV as Presenting Sponsor

DirecTV will be the presenting sponsor of the first-time Soccer Champions Tour summer series of games, now officially “Soccer Champions Tour presented by DirecTV.” The tour includes eight matches between Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Juventus Football Club, AC Milan, Arsenal and Manchester United, which will be played in major markets across the United States between Sat., July 22 and Wed., Aug. 2. The 2023 Soccer Champions Tour presented by DIRECTV is the first time the six participating clubs, which hold among them 31 European trophies, will participate together in a U.S. series. As part of the agreement, DirecTV receives integration into the primary and secondary Soccer Champions Tour logos and marks, category exclusivity for the tour, inclusion in each of the broadcasts, in-stadium logo exposure, VIP hospitality at each match, an on-site VIP area within the fan zone and social and digital media exposure from the event and its participating teams.

The Famous Group, Tagboard Launch Strategic Partnership

The Famous Group and Tagboard, two Sports and Entertainment companies, are partnering to deliver a workflow for dynamic 3D visuals used in live programming. The two companies will release a native integration that joins their interactive technologies to bring top-notch audience experiences into live events across the world.

Netspend, League Cup Announce Multi-year Partnership

Netspend and Leagues Cup announced a multi-year partnership making Netspend the official, Debit, Prepaid Cards and Remittance Partner of Leagues Cup, a World Cup-style club tournament featuring every team from MLS and LIGA MX. Netspend will collaborate with Leagues Cup on a series of activations to illustrate its commitment to providing financial access and empowerment to young, digitally-savvy North American soccer fans and consumers.

OKX Named Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City

Manchester City and OKX, a crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, announced OKX as the Club’s Official Sleeve Partner in a new multi-year agreement. As part of the expanded deal, the OKX brand will be featured on the left sleeve of both the men’s and women’s first team playing kits and first team training kits, in addition to appearing across further digital and physical club assets. OKX’s partnership with Manchester City began in March 2022, expanding in July 2022 to become the Club’s Official Training Kit Partner for the 2022-23 season.

PURCHASES

NewSpring Holdings and Underdog Venture Team Create Underdog & Company

NewSpring, a family of private equity strategies, announced that NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring’s majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, is acquiring Underdog Venture Team. The acquisition will establish Underdog & Company, an innovative marketing services firm that provides strategic creative solutions to the sports, media, entertainment and nonprofit sectors. This deal marks NewSpring Holdings’ first investment into the sports sector. Dan Mannix, co-founder of Underdog Venture Team, will serve as co-founder and managing partner of Underdog & Company. Nicole Jeter West will continue to serve as CEO of Underdog Venture Team, a subsidiary of Underdog & Company. David Nugent, co-founder of Underdog Venture Team and current CEO in Next League, a technology solutions consultancy, will retain a significant equity stake in the newly formed Underdog & Company.

PRODUCTS

Wimbledon and IBM Using Generative AI as Part of the Digital Fan Experience

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and The All England Lawn Tennis Club announced new features for the Wimbledon digital fan experience on the Wimbledon app and Wimbledon.com that will launch at this year’s tournament. IBM Generative AI Commentary will use watsonx to produce audio commentary of all video highlight packages during the tournament, while IBM AI Draw Analysis will be added to the host of data points to define favorability for singles players path to the final.

Losports Unveils Interactive Racing Digital Collectibles Powered by Tezos

FloSports unveiled the FloRacing digital collectible racing packs, while introducing a digital collectible card game. Built on the Tezos blockchain, FloSports fans will be able to engage with their favorite sport with the chance to unlock exclusive prizes. FloSports worked together with the High Limit Sprint Car Series—created by Sprint Car stars Kyle Larson and Tyler Courtney—to create the digital card trading game. There will be 16 drivers including Larson and Courtney in the FloRacing Digital Collectible Racing Packs. Fans will be able to buy, sell and put up for auction their digital collectibles on the trading platform Objkt in an effort to collect all 20 digital cards at a specific rarity to unlock prizes.

Jalen Hurts Joins A SHOC Energy as an Investor

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the newest investor and brand ambassador of A SHOC Energy and its Accelerator Active Energy product line, a performance energy drink. Accelerator Active Energy is specifically formulated to enable peak performance for the modern athlete. Hurts joins a group of A SHOC Energy investors, including Aaron Judge, Travis Kelce, Freddie Freeman, Lexi Thompson, Darius Garland and Brooks Koepka.

GRID Camps Set to Host First Free-Agent Football Camp

GRID Camps, a free agent football platform founded by former HUB Football chief operating officer Tom Goodhines, will host its first free agent camp on Sunday, Aug. 13 at West Chester (Penn.) University, just outside Philadelphia. GRID Camps will be a rolling series of one-day events, scheduled in cities throughout the U.S., that will offer an opportunity for athletes to work out in an NFL OTA-style setting. Athletes will also have a chance to be “verified” with athletic testing by professional scouts and coaches. GRID Camps will provide players with an on-field regiment that focuses on technique instruction to highlight their individual skill sets. Led by current and former professional and FBS college coaches, GRID Camps’ rosters will be curated to present the best players on a neutral platform. GRID Camps will also maintain a network of direct relationships with professional and collegiate leagues and teams to share player data, video and other information on GRID participants.

NBA to Stream More Than 150 Pro-Am Basketball Games on NBA App

The NBA announced that premier pro-am basketball from various leagues—including Drew League, Miami Pro League and AEBL, among others—will stream globally on the NBA App and NBA.com beginning with the Drew League on Saturday, July 1. Fans will have access to pro-am content, including live games regularly featuring star NBA players, across NBA social and digital platforms. The NBA will also support pro-am community efforts through the distribution of Jr. NBA kits for youth basketball players in each local community. The addition of these top pro-am leagues into NBA App programming builds upon the NBA’s efforts to engage with fans throughout the offseason and widen its scope of basketball content.

Patron Technology Rebrands as Leap Event Technology

Patron Technology has launched its holistic rebrand as Leap Event Technology. Since its inception in 2017, the company has offered its clients an all-in-one live event solution. Leap’s suite of unified solutions includes ticketing products like ShowClix, GrowTix, and Ticketleap; performing arts CRM PatronManager; entertainment marketing solution Fan Interactive; mobile app software Greencopper; and more.