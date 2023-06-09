Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 9

Welcome to Sportico’s transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and products across the sports business industry.

PERSONNEL

Former Nielsen SVP Joins Relo Metrics as CRO

The AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform Relo Metrics has appointed Paul Shortley, formerly senior vice president for sales transformation at Nielsen, as its new chief revenue officer. As CRO, Shortley will play a role in enhancing international growth by developing new partnerships. He will oversee the company’s go-to-market team, with new hires in Los Angeles, New York and London. Shortley has led global sales teams within Nielsen’s marketing effectiveness and innovation practices and at SensorTower, a mobile analytics SaaS startup.

Professional Fighters League Hires Adam Laitsas as EVP

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has appointed Adam Laitsas executive vice president, international strategy and business operations for the MENA region, reporting to PFL CEO Peter Murray. Laitsas will oversee PFL expansion plans and the growth of MMA throughout the Middle East, including the 2024 launch of the PFL’s second international expansion league, PFL MENA. Laitsas joins PFL after serving as SVP of marketing strategy for Madison Square Garden Sports, where he led brand strategy and marketing operations for the New York Knicks and Rangers. Previously, he served as senior director, head of North America basketball business at Adidas.

The 33rd Team Announces Key Staff Appointments

The 33rd Team—a media company providing NFL insight with a roster of NFL-experienced contributors—has added veteran media executives Mark Romagnoli (chief operating officer) and Brad Keown (chief business officer) to the organization’s senior leadership team, combining to oversee all aspects of business operations. Romagnoli joins from Wave Sports + Entertainment (WSE), where he oversaw business operations. Prior to WSE, Romagnoli was at The Boston Consulting Group, working primarily as a member of the people & organization practice. Keown’s roles prior to The 33rd Team include global managing director and national CPG director at Twitter. Romagnoli and Keown take the place of former co-CEO Tony Pettiti, who was recently named commissioner of the Big Ten Conference.

PARTNERSHIPS

John Deere Extends PGA Tour Sponsorship

John Deere has signed a multi-year extension as title sponsor of the John Deere Classic. John Deere is one of the PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsors dating back to 1998. The agreement includes sponsorship of the John Deere Classic and a continuance of John Deere’s official marketing partner program. Deere retains its designation as Official Golf Course Equipment Supplier of the PGA Tour and the TPC Network, Official Utility Vehicle of the PGA Tour, Official Mower of the PGA Tour, Official Tractor of the PGA Tour and Official Golf Course Equipment Leasing Company.

Atlanta Hawks Team With QuikTrip on Community Court Tour

The Atlanta Hawks have entered a new multiyear community-focused partnership with QuikTrip. The Hawks are the first team in the NBA to partner with QT. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but QT will be the naming-rights sponsor of the team’s 2023 Community Court Tour, a seven-week trek that will engage more than 1,000 metro Atlanta youth with pop-up basketball and fitness activities featuring Hawks alumni and players at existing day camps. The partnership also includes activations throughout the upcoming 2023-24 season, including a giveaway called “QT Tipoff.” The Hawks will also integrate QT into their game experience.

EA Sports and CONMEBOL Renew Multiyear Partnership

Electronics Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and CONMEBOL have signed a multiyear partnership renewal with EA Sports, allowing EA Sports to remain CONMEBOL’s exclusive Sports Video Gaming Partner. The agreement also includes licensing integration of CONMEBOL competitions. Fans will have access to more than 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams and 30 leagues, with the support of over 300 global soccer partners that will allow further expansion into new areas around both women’s and grassroots soccer. EA Sports also announced its commitment to support grassroots soccer throughout the region with its FC Futures.

Top Rank Boxing Partners With WSC Sports to Generate AI-Powered Highlights

Top Rank Boxing and video producer WSC Sports have partnered to change the way Top Rank creates and distributes highlights. Real-time fight highlights will now be automatically generated using the WSC Sports platform moments after the action happens in the ring. Top Rank’s entire video archive, spanning more than 50 years, will also be incorporated into the WSC Sports platform. In addition, Top Rank will join the WSC Sports For Creators Program, which allows content creators access to footage from Top Rank’s archive.

Apex Group and SailGP to Accelerate Gender Equity and Sustainability in Sport

Apex Group Ltd. has entered a three-year sponsorship deal with SailGP, making it the Exclusive Financial Solutions Partner of SailGP. As part of the deal, SailGP and Apex Group will bring Apex Group’s women’s accelerator program into the world of sports. The program is designed to drive equity for women in male-dominated environments. Over 50% of Apex Group financial services participants have secured promotions, progression or new roles in its inaugural 2022 program. Apex Group will tailor the program for rollout across SailGP, to promote gender equity within the business and broader sailing industry.

NBC Sports Next Extends Long-Term Tech Partnership With USA Volleyball

NBC Sports Next and USA Volleyball agreed to a multiyear extension to their long-term technology partnership. USA Volleyball will exclusively use Advanced Event Systems (AES), one of the products offered by NBC Sports Next within its SportsEngine HQ technology platform, to support registration, management and scheduling for the entire USA Volleyball indoor tournament calendar. NBC Sports Next will utilize AES to create, design and maintain the Official Event Management Platform of USA Volleyball. AES technology has been used to manage more than 20,000 volleyball events since it was acquired by SportsEngine in 2015.

AB InBev Named Official Beer Sponsor of 2023 and 2026 World Cups

AB InBev (NYSE: BUD) has extended its nearly 40-year partnership with FIFA as the official beer sponsor of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and the FIFA World Cup 2026. AB InBev’s portfolio of brands will continue to celebrate the World Cup and soccer throughout the world. Its investment in the 2023 Women’s World Cup remains in line with FIFA and AB InBev’s goal to continue to elevate the women’s game.

PepsiCo Announces 16 New Organizations as Part of Team of Champions Platform

Entering the third and final year, PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it has added 16 new organizations to culminate Team of Champions—a national-purpose platform that improves access to soccer in underserved communities, including Black and Hispanic youth, across the U.S. The $1 million commitment made over the past three years has helped teams with apparel and equipment costs, field access, mentoring, coaching and education, and fan experiences. In 2023, Team of Champions will continue to focus on recruiting more women and girls into its programming through collaboration and integration with the American Outlaws—a non-profit group dedicated to organizing support for the men’s, women’s, and youth U.S. National soccer teams—and LA Galaxy superstar Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

Major League Pickleball Announces Partners in Autos, Socks, Compression Sleeves, Polos and Headware

MLP by Margaritaville (MLP) announced partnership agreements with four national companies as official league sponsors or licensees—Toyota Prius, OS1st, Sunday Swagger and Imperial—giving the league 16 official brand category partners and quadrupling the number of official sponsors from 2022 to 2023. Each of the new partners will debut at MLP San Clemente on June 15-19. Toyota and the all-new 2023 Toyota Prius will be the first exclusive and official auto partner of MLP. OS1st, the official sock and compression sleeve of MLP, will create and produce MLP-branded and MLP team-branded socks and compression sleeves as an MLP sponsor and licensee. Sunday Swagger is the official polo shirt of MLP. Imperial is the official licensed headwear of MLP and will be manufacturing and selling MLP-branded and MLP Team-branded caps.

Miami Pickleball Club Welcomes Poppi as Official Team Beverage

Miami Pickleball Club announced a new sponsorship with the fast-growing prebiotic soda brand, Poppi. The partnership is the franchise’s first commercial sponsorship, and Poppi is committed to help grow the team and sport in Miami and South Florida. Miami Pickleball Club is owned by Naomi Osaka, Kygo, Nick Kyrgios and others. The announcement comes during a period of momentum for the sport of pickleball as participation, viewership and attendance at MLP events continue to grow. Poppi and Miami Pickleball Club will activate several pickleball events over the next two years, and Poppi has plans to create a Miami Pickleball Club flavor in 2024

PURCHASES

FloSports Acquires Sports Data Management Firm DirectAthletics

FloSports has acquired DirectAthletics to bolster its presence in track & field and cross country. DirectAthletics’ event registration platform, along with its meet management software, MeetPro, are used by over 10,000 events a year. DirectAthletics’ TFRRS platform serves as the official hub of track & field results and rankings for the NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA and multiple state high school associations. The acquisition will combine DirectAthletics’ technology suite with FloSports’ live and on-demand programming, rankings and content. As part of the acquisition, DirectAthletics co-founders David Stelnik and Jason Kronstat will join the FloSports team. Additionally, DirectAthletics and the NCAA have agreed to a multiyear extension of their technology partnership, covering 18 NCAA championships across all three divisions.

PRODUCTS

TiqAssist Launches App for Season Ticket Resale

TiqAssist launched the TiqAssist app to sell games for NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS season ticket holders. Users can manage their leagues and teams and select the games they wish to sell. TiqAssist’s technology prices each game using real-time data and lists tickets on more than 10 marketplaces to optimize sales, transferring the tickets to the buyer after purchase. For qualifying listings, TiqAssist provides a 100% sale guarantee. If tickets haven’t sold within three days of the event, TiqAssist offers fair market value, guaranteeing the tickets don’t go unsold.

Ally, Charlotte Sports Foundation Announce College Basketball Event

The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) and Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) will host the Ally Tipoff event, featuring the Iowa and Virginia Tech women’s basketball teams on Nov. 9, 2023. Both teams are coming off appearances at the 2023 Women’s Final Four and are projected to be top-10 programs for the 2023-24 season. The matchup will be available on ESPN platforms. In May of 2022, Ally announced its 50-50 pledge, a five-year initiative focused on reaching parity across its paid media spending in men’s and women’s sports. Since then, Ally recalibrated its spending in men’s sports and increased its paid media investment in women’s sports by more than 300%.

VCU Athletics, The Brandr Group Launch Group Licensing for Athletes

VCU athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing agreement for VCU’s athletes. This partnership enables college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) through a variety of opportunities that will be co-branded with the school’s official trademarks and logos. Athletes will have the option to voluntarily join a group licensing program, and participation in the program will not limit any student-athlete’s NIL rights in their individual licensing and marketing activities. Products that combine team logos and player names and numbers have generated significant licensed sports merchandise sales at the professional level for decades, and this program provides the same opportunities to collegiate athletes.

Virtual Tables Rebrands to VRTL

Virtual Tables has rebranded to VRTL. VRTL offers a multi-functional online venue for fan activation experiences with brands, teams, organizations and independent talent. The company provides a variety of experiences, including its flagship product, DigiSign, which allows fans to engage in virtual meet-and-greet sessions, during which they receive personalized digital autographs in real time. DigiSign eliminates the need for a physical meet-and-greet location, allowing fans to receive digital autographs no matter their location.

Derek Jeter Invests in Meati Foods

Derek Jeter has joined Meati Foods as an investor and advisor. Meati products—available in Sprouts nationwide, as well as restaurants such as PLNT Burger and Birdcall—include the Classic Cutlet, Crispy Cutlet, Classic Steak and Carne Asada Steak. Jeter joins a roster of significant supporters, including Rachael Ray; chef and founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media, David Chang; the co-founders of restaurant chain Sweetgreen, Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman; and former White House senior policy advisor for nutrition Sam Kass.

Big 12 Conference Creates Big 12 Mexico for International Games

The Big 12 announced the launch of Big 12 Mexico, the conference’s first international extension that will see Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer and baseball games held in Mexico. Big 12 Mexico’s first contest will be a men’s and women’s basketball matchup between Kansas and Houston, held in Mexico City at Arena CDMX in December 2024. Following the launch of Big 12 basketball in Mexico, Big 12 women’s soccer and baseball will participate in exhibitions against clubs from the region. Additionally, the Big 12 will explore establishing a football bowl game in Monterrey, starting in 2026.